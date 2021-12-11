Volunteer Bloomington: Tax prep, winter break help, school presentations

The City of Bloomington Volunteer Network is your source for information about volunteering locally. For a complete listing, visit BloomingtonVolunteerNetwork.org or call 812-349-3433. The inclusion of an organization in this list does not imply city endorsement or support of the organization’s activities or policies.

Tax prep volunteers — get trained now!

Not all heroes wear capes. Some volunteer to help hard-working families get ahead financially by filing out their tax returns for free! Hate doing taxes? Each year Tax Heroes bring more than $2 million back to our community in refunds and tax credits. Not good with numbers? No problem! IRS certification and training are provided, and our tax software does the hard work. You won't be alone. Join the supportive team of volunteers and help others cross this dreaded task off their list. Volunteers commit to serving three to five hours per week during tax season, plus training hours to become certified. Times vary from person to person. Locations vary. Go to www.monroeunitedway.org/TaxHero for a listing of sites. Contact Amy Leyenbeck, community impact director, at amy@monroeunitedway.org or 812-334-8370 ext. 11.

Fill the winter break volunteer gap

It’s the start of the holiday season, but as you think about what you will be doing on the “day of," it’s the “day before” the “day after" and the days “in between” when our local nonprofits need the most volunteer assistance. Anyone staying in town this holiday season can give the gift of service to these much-needed programs with your time. Community members can “fill the volunteer gap” with one-time or short-term shifts during Indiana University's and local schools' vacation breaks. Organizations with winter break volunteer needs are listed online at BloomingtonVolunteerNetwork.org/fillthegap or contact Lucy Schaich at 812-349-3433 or getconnected@bloomington.in.gov for the list.

MLK Day elementary school presentation volunteers

Looking for an opportunity to make an impact on the lives of young people during MLK 2022? The City of Bloomington Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Celebration Commission is overseeing a new program for the delivery of interactive presentations to local schools in Grades 1-6 between MLK Day on Jan. 17 and Feb. 25 (the 40 Days of Peace). Individuals interested in interacting with young people around the issues of social justice are sought to present a prepared interactive curriculum. Topics include Envisioning a Better World, Conflict Resolution, Fair vs. Equal, Bias Awareness and Strength in Unity. The curriculum is available for review at https://tinyurl.com/MLK2022Curriculum. Training will be provided during a session the week of Jan. 10-14 (date TBA). All interested presenters are asked to commit to presenting at least three sessions in the schools. Register to express interest by Dec. 22 at https://tinyurl.com/MLK2022VolunteerSignup. Questions can be directed to Michael Shermis, MLK Commission staff liaison (mlk@bloomington.in.gov; 812-349-3471), or MLK Commission members Gloria Howell (glhowell@iu.edu) or James Sanders (jsanders1906@gmail.com).

Community Wish List Spotlight

BLOOMINGTON THRIFT SHOP

The Bloomington Thrift Shop Inc. is a not-for-profit resale shop. It operates as the fund-raising arm of of Psi Iota Xi, a national philanthropic sorority. Proceeds from the sale of these and many other new and gently used items are all allocated to local nonprofit organizations, so all donations stay in Bloomington. They gratefully accept donations of clean, gently-used clothing or housewares during their open hours, noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and noon-4 p.m. Saturday, at 220 S Madison St. Call 812-332-5852 with questions about specific items or to coordinate a donation drop offs.

Featured wishes: Men's winter coats and jackets, sweaters and shoes. View their full wish list online.

