Pond plant helps with pollution, used for food and medicine

My annual quest for the world’s tiniest blossoms of the world’s smallest and most productive plant isn’t turning out so well, again. Although this is the time of year that duckweeds flower, I have once again failed to find any in bloom. Presumably the flies and small bees that pollinate those microscopic blossoms know how to find them.

Don’t fear for the disappearance of duckweeds; before the cold kills them, they’ll produce hard little bodies called “turions” that sink to the bottom of ponds and overwinter. When the muck warms in the spring, the turions start to respire, which fills them with gas and causes them to float to the surface.

Within a few short weeks, they can again cause a pond’s surface to look enough like a putting green to fool my then-young cat into stepping off the boardwalk (he emerged wet and angry). And if a pond becomes duckweed-free, don’t be concerned because their roots stick to duck feathers and feet, so recolonization is a few quacks away.

I still find it hard to accept that our two common duckweeds, Lemna aequinoctialis (lesser duckweed) and Spirodela polyrhiza (common duckweed), are members of the Araceae, the family that includes huge-leaved elephant ears, jack-in-the-pulpit and Amorphoplallus titanum, one of the world’s largest flowers (worth checking out on Google). Although duckweeds are all small, differentiating between our two species is easy; Spirodela has multiple roots and big fronds, reaching up to one-quarter inch wide.

The remarkably fast growth of duckweeds, doubling their mass in just a few days and producing up to 20 tons of biomass per acre per year, attracts attention from bioengineers, bio-remediators, biofuel enthusiasts, organic gardeners, keepers of poultry and swine, and adventurous chefs.

If skimmed off the surface and used as garden mulch or otherwise, ponds polluted with nitrates and phosphates from lawn fertilizers are quickly cleaned. They are also hyper-accumulators of some pesticides and heavy metals such as lead, arsenic and zinc, so duckweeds from polluted waters shouldn’t be eaten.

The high protein contents (25-45%) of duckweeds makes them excellent for food but also suitable for biopharmaceutical production. Genetic engineers have already transformed duckweeds to produce insulin and other commercially valuable proteins. With known genomes and available transcriptones, other products will soon be forthcoming.

Duckweed-killing compounds are legally marketed, but poisoning them is a bad idea. Dead duckweeds sink to the bottom, make muck, decompose and release methane and all the nutrients they so enthusiastically sequestered. The result of dead duckweeds is live pond scum, which smells bad and is otherwise unpleasant.

Instead of killing them, join the quest for the elusive duckweed flower or work them into your favorite recipes.

Francis E. "Jack" Putz is a distinguished professor of biology and forestry at the University of Florida. This piece is part of a series of columns on the natural history of lawns, gardens and wild places near home.

