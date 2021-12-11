ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Pond plant helps with pollution, used for food and medicine

By F.E. “Jack” Putz
The Gainesville Sun
The Gainesville Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2inZzk_0dKBFkXK00

My annual quest for the world’s tiniest blossoms of the world’s smallest and most productive plant isn’t turning out so well, again. Although this is the time of year that duckweeds flower, I have once again failed to find any in bloom. Presumably the flies and small bees that pollinate those microscopic blossoms know how to find them.

Don’t fear for the disappearance of duckweeds; before the cold kills them, they’ll produce hard little bodies called “turions” that sink to the bottom of ponds and overwinter. When the muck warms in the spring, the turions start to respire, which fills them with gas and causes them to float to the surface.

Within a few short weeks, they can again cause a pond’s surface to look enough like a putting green to fool my then-young cat into stepping off the boardwalk (he emerged wet and angry). And if a pond becomes duckweed-free, don’t be concerned because their roots stick to duck feathers and feet, so recolonization is a few quacks away.

More from Jack Putz:

I still find it hard to accept that our two common duckweeds, Lemna aequinoctialis (lesser duckweed) and Spirodela polyrhiza (common duckweed), are members of the Araceae, the family that includes huge-leaved elephant ears, jack-in-the-pulpit and Amorphoplallus titanum, one of the world’s largest flowers (worth checking out on Google). Although duckweeds are all small, differentiating between our two species is easy; Spirodela has multiple roots and big fronds, reaching up to one-quarter inch wide.

The remarkably fast growth of duckweeds, doubling their mass in just a few days and producing up to 20 tons of biomass per acre per year, attracts attention from bioengineers, bio-remediators, biofuel enthusiasts, organic gardeners, keepers of poultry and swine, and adventurous chefs.

If skimmed off the surface and used as garden mulch or otherwise, ponds polluted with nitrates and phosphates from lawn fertilizers are quickly cleaned. They are also hyper-accumulators of some pesticides and heavy metals such as lead, arsenic and zinc, so duckweeds from polluted waters shouldn’t be eaten.

The high protein contents (25-45%) of duckweeds makes them excellent for food but also suitable for biopharmaceutical production. Genetic engineers have already transformed duckweeds to produce insulin and other commercially valuable proteins. With known genomes and available transcriptones, other products will soon be forthcoming.

Duckweed-killing compounds are legally marketed, but poisoning them is a bad idea. Dead duckweeds sink to the bottom, make muck, decompose and release methane and all the nutrients they so enthusiastically sequestered. The result of dead duckweeds is live pond scum, which smells bad and is otherwise unpleasant.

Instead of killing them, join the quest for the elusive duckweed flower or work them into your favorite recipes.

Francis E. "Jack" Putz is a distinguished professor of biology and forestry at the University of Florida. This piece is part of a series of columns on the natural history of lawns, gardens and wild places near home.

Join the conversation

Send a letter to the editor (up to 200 words) to letters@gainesville.com. Letters must include the writer's full name and city of residence. Additional guidelines for submitting letters and longer guest columns can be found at bit.ly/sunopinionguidelines.

Journalism matters. Your support matters.

Get a digital subscription to the Gainesville Sun. Includes must-see content on Gainesville.com and Gatorsports.com, breaking news and updates on all your devices, and access to the Gainesville.com ePaper. Visit www.gainesville.com/subscribenow to sign up.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
finegardening.com

How to Get Rid of Cutworms in the Garden

Yesterday, beautiful little seedlings were just poking their heads up in the garden. This morning, tragedy! Some seedlings are missing altogether, while others have been beheaded, their fragile tops cut off, lying neatly beside them. If you’re wondering what horrible thing has befallen your plants, the answer is simple: cutworms. You may be able to find one taking a daytime nap by probing the earth with your fingers. Of course, you can kill any cutworms you find by tossing them on a hard surface and stepping on them, but that won’t help the seedlings that have lost their heads. The only immediate solution is to reseed or transplant new seedlings to replace those that were demolished.
ANIMALS
Real Simple

9 Plants You Can Grow in Water—No Soil Necessary

It's commonly known that plants need three things to survive: light, water, and a growing medium. The third requirement, the growing medium, is a broad category that can include soil, peat moss, clay pebbles, and even just water. Water propagation is a common practice many people utilize to increase their plant collection. However, growing your plants exclusively in water is possible as long as you fulfill a few simple requirements. If you stick to these easy-to-care-for plants that grow in water, you won't need a complicated hydroponics setup. The best part: if you get tired of growing plants in water, all you have to do is pot them up in soil.
GARDENING
Insider

How to grow and care for a poinsettia plant

Poinsettias are known as Christmas flowers for their red and green foliage. What look like bright red flower petals are actually modified leaves called bracts. Because poinsettias are native to Mexico, they prefer bright indirect light and slight humidity. Visit Insider's Home & Kitchen Reference library for more stories. As...
GARDENING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Gainesville, FL
Gainesville, FL
Lifestyle
almanac.com

Fun Ferns for Your Indoor Garden

Ferns are the oldest living plants on Earth, having appeared over 350 million years ago, long before the dinosaurs. Despite their ancient age, they make gorgeous houseplants, adding elegance, rich green hues, and interesting texture to any indoor environment. Discover a few ferns for your indoor garden!. Fascinating Ferns. Ferns...
GARDENING
reviewjournal.com

Install fewer plants to lower water use in landscape

Q: I live in an HOA property. The rear yard next to my townhome contains nonfunctional grass as no one walks on or uses it. Where can I get a list of low-water-use plants and trees? I am sure with irrigation mandates we will do some conversions. A: A major...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Family Handyman

How To Use Grow Lights To Grow Healthy Plants Indoors

The grow light industry is, well, growing like a weed. From Arctic greenhouses and urban gardens to legalized marijuana farms, the lights we use for growing plants indoors have sprouted into a multi-billion-dollar industry. Closer to home, on our windowsills and coffee tables, we’re becoming evermore fascinated with our leafy...
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pollution#Food Production#Medicine#Pesticides#Poultry#Amorphoplallus
Telegraph

How to take hardwood cuttings and grow more shrubs and trees in your garden

Taking cuttings is usually a high-maintenance activity. It requires quick work followed by careful nurturing to coax out new, life-sustaining roots before the cutting runs out of juice and wilts. Phew. But hardwood cuttings are not like this. This is because they are taken in winter when growth has hardened...
GARDENING
The Independent

7 best air purifiers that help reduce pollutants in your home

If you’ve ever returned from a day in a city and noticed that your breathing felt more laboured, you’re likely to understand how important the quality of the air around you is.The facts are as stark and sobering as the experience of pollution on the lungs: according to the government, poor air quality is the largest environmental risk to public health in the UK. It’s not just a problem for city-dwellers, though. Everything from cooking to cleaning to lighting candles to having plywood/MDF furniture to painting the walls will generate indoor pollution – some of which, unlike dust, can’t be wiped...
ELECTRONICS
Canyon News

Chill Helps Plants Distinguish Seasons

UNITED STATES—The Santa Clara Valley was formerly famous for stone fruit orchards. The San Fernando Valley was formerly famous for citrus orchards. The Wenatchee Region of Washington is still famous for apple orchards. Many variables influence which agricultural commodities grow or grew in each region. Of these, one of the more obvious is temperature and ‘chill.’
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Google
alternativemedicine.com

Top Tips for Planning a Plant Food Based Menu

The holiday season provides an opportunity for trying new seasonal recipes, but for many, it can also be a season of overindulgence. This year, Dr. Michael Greger, M.D. FACLM, and the team at his nonprofit organization NutritionFacts.org, offer suggestions for how to incorporate more plant food into this season’s holiday menus.
RECIPES
WCIA

Helping Hands food pantry

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – One Champaign woman is stepping up to help others in need. Katie Ware started a free food pantry when the pandemic hit. She said she saw so many people in need and wanted to help. Recently, she came home and found the pantry was nearly empty. Something that hasn’t ever happened […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
The Florida Times-Union

Garden Q&A: Fungi are everywhere, and they're not all to be feared

Maybe it’s all coincidence. Maybe it’s the mild and damp air at this time of year. Maybe it’s just part of the newfound interest in the subject of mycology. But whatever the reason, recently there seem to be a lot of articles and lectures and even a Netflix documentary about fungi. Not just the kind that menace our plants, nor the ones we saute, but the broad, complicated science surrounding their study, which is called mycology.
GARDENING
Lakeland Gazette

Six foods you shouldn’t mix with medicine

If you’ve ever taken the wrong medication on an empty stomach, you know the importance of reading the outside of your pill bottle. It’s not uncommon for the pharmacy to warn you to take certain drugs with food. But did you know that what you eat can also affect your medication?
HEALTH
Family Handyman

How Are Grow Lights Different From Regular Light Bulbs?

Humans have relied on cultivating plants for at least 12,000 years. But these days, growing indoor plants is getting downright trendy, thanks in part to our windowsill companions and mainly our growing desire for food independence. Scientists are proving that bringing these splashes of green nature inside our homes lightens...
HOME & GARDEN
coolhunting.com

Holiday Gift Guides 2021: Plant Medicine

As longtime believers in the value of plant medicine, we’re continually heartened by the growing awareness and mainstreaming of the practice. From the broad adoption of cannabis to advancements in marijuana legalization, and more recent research around psychedelics (yes, we’re aware that mushrooms aren’t categorically plants), it’s clear that opportunities for wellness, enlightenment and fun are becoming more valued and better understood. As a result, there are so many new brands offering treatments, products and paraphernalia—many of which are championing legal and social justice reform. We couldn’t possibly list all of them, so our Plant Medicine gift guide offers a round-up of our favorites chosen for their design, innovation and effectiveness. For all other types of present ideas this season—whether buying for adults, kids or pets—take a look at our complete BUY section, which is updated daily.
LIFESTYLE
Mercury News

The Real Dirt — Christmas cactus, cactus from the rainforest

Imagine a mountainous and remote rainforest along the ocean coast. Whisps of fog drift through the trees as cascades of colorful flowers sweep down from plants perched high on the tree limbs. This is the Mata Atlântica or Atlantic Forest of Brazil, a biodiversity hotspot and birthplace of the Christmas cactus or Flor de maio (May flower). In the Southern Hemisphere this plant blooms in May (autumn); in the Northern hemisphere it blooms during the winter holidays, hence its popularity as a Christmas gift.
GARDENING
The Gainesville Sun

The Gainesville Sun

352
Followers
251
Post
30K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Gainesville, FL from Gainesville Sun.

 http://gainesville.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy