Reader interested in worth of painting by former UF professor Hiram Williams

By John Sikorski
The Gainesville Sun
 2 days ago
Q: I have attached a few pictures of a work on paper by Hiram Williams done in 1980. Hiram was one of my painting professors at UF. I was visiting his studio one day around 1983 and he dragged this piece out of a drawer, shook off the debris and a few bugs and gave it to me! As you may know, his working style was fast and furious with little care for “preciousness” or archival integrity as he blasted his ideas onto paper or canvas. The painting is in pretty much the same condition as it was when he gave it to me — which means kind of rough but intentional! It has been in a folder in my studio for almost 40 years. I mounted it on mat board, but it is not framed. I am actually not sure how best to frame it as it is not flat or square; perhaps a deep, window box type frame like I use for my pastel paintings.

Included with the photo of the whole thing are some details of Hiram’s signature, the title of the painting “Stretched Man w/ Short Arms,” the back showing his process as well as some deterioration, and the scotch tape that is part of the painting and not a repair! The dimensions are 14 inches by 18.25, unmatted.

I would really like your opinion of its possible worth, or a recommendation for someone who might know. Thanks so much. I enjoy reading your column in the newspaper! — C.F., internet

A: Thank you for the kind words. Hiram Williams’ (1917-2003) specialty was Abstract art. His works can be found in several museums including the Museum of Modern Art in New York City. Currently collectors of abstract paintings are not looking for his works of art. His paintings are not what the decorative art buyers have interest in, making a narrow window for salability. Currently I think it would sell well below $500.

Sikorski's Attic:Stamp reveals china likely made around the turn of the century

Q: I inherited a couple of Audubon prints from my mom. They are very pretty but clash with my style and I would rather have them with someone who appreciates them. One is titled “Carolina Turtle Dove.” I do not know if either has any value. Can you give me an idea of value? Is there somewhere or someone interested in these prints? — L.W., internet

A: Original Audubon prints are a specific category of collector interest. If your print titled “Carolina Turtle dove” is an original done in the early 19th century it could be worth thousands of dollars. However, it is more likely a later edition or a reproduction perhaps worth $50 to $200. Take a good hand magnifier and look closely at the detail. If you observe a uniform dot pattern it is a 20th century reproduction worth less than $100. If not, then send good clear photographs so what is printed in the margin can be seen. Then I will finish the story.

— John Sikorski with over 35 years of experience is an Ocala based antiques advisor, consultant, and broker. Send your questions to Sikorski's Attic, c/o The Ocala Star-Banner, 2121 SW 19th Ave. Road, Ocala, FL 34471-7752, or email absantique@aol.com.

