US record holder: Wilmington man runs 100 miles, backwards, to build Northside playground

By Cheryl M. Whitaker, Wilmington StarNews
 2 days ago
Running for a cause: Tracy McCullen, a Wilmington designer, is doing it again.

McCullen will do his second annual 100-mile backwards run, 100 Ultra 4 Kids, to raise $100,000 for the Community Boys & Girls Club of Wilmington.

He holds the record as the only person in the United States to run an ultra-marathon backwards, second in the world.

The funds raised will be used to build a “track of optimism and field of dreams,” a unique, interactive fitness playground for all ages in the Northside community. The track and field, slated to open in spring of 2025 for the Community Boys & Girls Club and will also be available to the public, will provide a sensory experience while promoting a healthy lifestyle and positive mindset.

McCullen, an experienced marathoner with a passion for community service and physical fitness, was inspired to create the outdoor space when he was tasked with designing a playground in the Northside community of Wilmington.

The race will be held at the University of North Carolina Wilmington Greene Track & Field, Monday, Dec. 20 at noon through Wednesday, Dec. 22, ending at noon.

McCullen will be accompanied for the entire run by his friend and mentor, Charlie Engle, a world-renowned ultra-marathoner. Tim Hamilton, an ultra-runner from Without Limits running club of Wilmington, will also join the run. Hamilton is helping raise awareness and assisting with the fundraising effort.

The first mile of the course will be a one-mile backwards challenge run. The public is invited to be a part of the run. Registration is free.

For more information, visit 100ultra4kids.com.

