FDA approves eye drops that could replace reading glasses: 'It's definitely a life changer'

By Jovanmandic
audacy.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're a person who wears glasses to see, listen up!. There might be a new invention on the horizon that allows you to put the glasses down!. The FDA recently approved a new eye drop that could replace reading glasses for millions. According to CBS News, the eye...

www.audacy.com

WKRC

FDA approves first eye drops that treat age-related blurry vision

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WKRC/CBS Newspath) - The FDA recently approved a revolutionary new medicine -- and it's available now. Prescription eyedrops called Vuity are the first to be approved to help treat people with age-related blurry vision, or presbyopia. 54-year-old Toni Wright says she keeps multiple pairs of glasses around...
HEALTH
BGR.com

Revolutionary new FDA-approved eye drops help you see without glasses

A drug company has created a new eye drop that lets people see without reading glasses. The new drop is called Vuity and was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in October. When used, it can treat age-related blurry near vision for six to 10 hours. It could help millions who rely on reading glasses see up close without wearing glasses.
HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Saying “Goodbye” to Glasses: FDA Approves Eye Drops For Improving Vision

Wearing glasses is indeed useful if you lack good enough eyesight. But let’s face it: pretty much nobody likes putting on those spectacles. Furthermore, they can sometimes even decrease a guy’s chances of being a big hit with the ladies. According to CBSNews.com, those suffering from age-related blurred...
HEALTH
thefocus.news

Vuity eye drops' price and side effects explored as novel drug approved

New FDA-approved Vuity eye drops could replace reading glasses for millions, per a CBS report yesterday morning. Here’s all we know on the price and side effects of Vuity eye drops, plus where to buy them. Who are the new Vuity eye drops for?. The new FDA-approved eye drops,...
HEALTH
Miami Herald

Can’t see up close? You can now get FDA-approved eye drops that will improve vision

If you’re one of the millions of people living in the U.S. who struggle with blurry near vision, your life could soon get a whole lot easier. With a prescription from your doctor, you can now buy U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved eye drops to treat presbyopia — an age-related condition that strips your eyes of the ability to clearly see up close — from your local pharmacy.
HEALTH
