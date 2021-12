Young Justice: Phantoms just dropped a new poster with Zatanna in the spotlight. This season of the HBO Max show has had to balance a few different plot threads. There's royal drama on Mars with Superboy, Gar, and Miss Martian. Back on Earth, Artemis and Cheshire have a strange alliance going to rescue a teammate. But, the magic users have their own arc in all of this too. Season 4 sees Doctor Fate team with Zatanna to suss out some mysteries of their own. For fans of DC Comics' more magical wing, it's going to be a treat. Everyone is excited by how strong this season has been so far. This arc will likely go a long way to helping sustain that momentum into the new year.

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO