Hockey

Storm take down defending SPHL champs in close battle

By DRAKE LANSMAN dlansman@qconline.com
Anniston Star
 3 days ago

Hosting the defending SPHL champion Pensacola Ice Flyers, the Quad City Storm’s special teams and defensive strength helped secure a 3-2 win after giving up two early goals at the TaxSlayer Center on Friday night. It was the fourth straight win for the Storm, who opened a three-game...

www.annistonstar.com

thecomeback.com

360-pound college basketball player tosses dime after taking rough fall

The St. John Fisher Cardinals lost 100-58 to the Buffalo Bulls on Saturday night, but the D-III squad had the highlight of the game, courtesy of a massive freshman. Connor Williams — listed at 7’0″, 360 pounds — fell down and got up limping in the second half. But seconds later, he fought through the pain to make a great pass which turned into an and-one dunk for the Cardinals.
COLLEGE SPORTS
State
Florida State
Anniston Star

How a successful penalty kill has kept Beaver Dam boys hockey above .500 this season

A successful penalty kill is always a necessity in hockey and the Beaver Dam high school boys hockey team has shown it has a pretty darn good one this season. The unit has helped the Golden Beavers stay above .500 at 4-2-0 overall, including 3-1-0 in Badger East Conference action. Still, they haven’t done themselves any favors earning 146 minutes in the penalty box on 47 penalties through six games, leaving just 160 minutes of even strength play.
HOCKEY
Anniston Star

Stars power play: Lemay scores in overtime as Lincoln downs Fargo

Saturday: Lincoln 3, Fargo 2, OT. What went right: Jo Lemay scored his third goal of the season and it was an important one. Lincoln outlasted the Force in overtime, outshooting Fargo 3-0, including Lemay's goal with 3 minutes, 1 second remaining in the extra frame at the Ice Box.
NHL
Anniston Star

Appelman posts second shutout as Kirkwood blanks Francis Howell

KIRKWOOD — Branson Appelman knew that it would have been easy to let his thoughts drift. Standing in his own net, the Kirkwood sophomore goalie had plenty of time to think about anything other than hockey. But the backstop never got distracted from his task at hand. "Any time...
HOCKEY
Person
Taylor Price
Anniston Star

Atlanta Gladiators outlast Greenville Swamp Rabbits for home win

DULUTH – The Atlanta Gladiators defeated the Greenville Swamp Rabbits 6-4 at Gas South Arena on Saturday. Cody Sylvester and Kameron Kielly both potted two goals for Atlanta as the Gladiators won their second in a row at home. Greenville (8-9-1-1) started the scoring for the night early in...
NHL
Anniston Star

Marauders remain motivated into holiday break

When you’ve done just about everything you’ve wanted to do, and accomplished more things quicker than anyone ever imagined, and taken the ultimate prize, and done it all in just a little over three years, how can you possibly motivate your team to do more?. “Those are the...
SPORTS
Anniston Star

Broncos lose another halftime lead, fall to Concordia

Second-half troubles plagued the Hastings College men’s basketball Saturday. The Broncos couldn’t protect a six-point lead forged early in the second half, as Concordia University rolled to an 81-66 conference win at Lynn Farrell Arena. “I thought we were pretty good for about 25 minutes tonight. But in...
COLLEGE SPORTS
milehighsports.com

Enough is enough: Jacob MacDonald is second player in five days to be stretchered off the ice for contact to the head

DENVER — Avalanche defenseman Jacob MacDonald is the first NHL player to get stretchered off the ice in a regular-season game in five days. Five days since Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba obliterated Chicago’s Jujhar Khaira with a hit that made initial contact with the head despite the principal point being the chest. That’s the explanation from the league on why Trouba went unpenalized for the play that saw Khaira, who has a history of concussion issues, get stretchered off the ice and transported to a local hospital.
NHL
#Pensacola Ice Flyers#Quad City Storm#Sphl
Anniston Star

Turnovers plague Midland in loss

A rash of turnovers limited the Midland women’s basketball team in a 67-53 loss to No. 20 Briar Cliff University Saturday. The Warriors committed 20 turnovers by the Warriors and were outscored 40-18 advantage on points in the paint. With the loss, their record sits at 5-7 overall and...
BASKETBALL
CBS 46

Nets Take Down Skyhawks In Saturday Night Battle

LONG ISLAND (Dec. 11, 2021) – The Long Island Nets (3-7), the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, defeated the College Park Skyhawks (1-9) 117-110 tonight at Nassau Coliseum. Long Island guard Josh Gray and Brooklyn two-way player Kessler Edwards had strong performance for the Nets with...
NBA
WSFA

Looking back at weekend storms

Sunny and seasonable today, but we are warming up big time later this week!. Sunny and seasonable today, but we are warming up big time later this week!
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Anniston Star

Ragland girls remain undefeated in the area

The Ragland Purple Devils' girls basketball team is now 7-1 overall after losing its first game of the season against Pleasant Valley. But, the Purple Devils fought back to beat Victory Christian and Jefferson Christian. They also remain undefeated in area play at 2-0. Pleasant Valley 51, Ragland 33: The...
HIGH SCHOOL
CBS Boston

NHL Postpones Calgary Flames Games Through Thursday Amid COVID Outbreak

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins just wrapped up a successful road trip and are getting head coach Bruce Cassidy back after he missed time with COVID-19. But the B’s may have more COVID issues in the near future. That’s because the Calgary Flames — the team that Boston just beat 4-2 in Calgary on Saturday night — have now had six players and one staff member enter the NHL’s COVID Protocol within a 24-hour period, prompting the league to postpone Flames games though Thursday, Dec. 16. Calgary was set to play the Blackhawks in Chicago on Monday night, but didn’t even make the trip across the border. Now the Bruins, who are back home after their road trip, will wait to see if they have any COVID issues pop up over the next few days. Boston went 2-0-1 on its three-game swing through western Canada, with wins in Calgary and Edmonton following a shootout loss to Vancouver. The Bruins are slated to host the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday.
NHL
Anniston Star

2. MAN IN THE MIDDLE

Much has been made — and rightfully so — of inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell’s importance to the Packers defense, and had he tested positive for COVID-19 during a normal week, the Packers might’ve found out just how different their defense would be without Campbell (above) in the mix. Instead, Campbell contracted the virus during the bye week and was able to return to the team facility at Lambeau Field on Friday, early enough to take part in practice.
NFL

