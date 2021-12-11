ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

2 dead, 5 injured after tornado hits Arkansas nursing home

By Hannah James
CBS 42
CBS 42
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03XJDw_0dKBCDmW00

MONETTE, Ark. (WREG/KTLA/KARK) — A Northeast Arkansas nursing home was hit by a tornado, leaving two dead and five injured.

Craighead County Judge Marvin Day confirms two are dead, and five seriously injured at Monette Manor in Monette, Arkansas.

LISTEN: Mass casualty incident reported after tornado hits Amazon distribution center in Illinois

At one point 20 were trapped in the nursing home.

This is a developing story, updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Sports
Monette, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Government
City
Monette, AR
State
Illinois State
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado#Extreme Weather#Wreg Ktla#Kark
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
CBS 42

CBS 42

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy