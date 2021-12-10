ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meeting Notice for 12.20

 5 days ago

NOTICE The Town of Bangor will meet on Monday...

Agenda 12-20-21 Regular Meeting

DE SOTO AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT REGULAR BOARD MEETING MONDAY, DECEMBER 20, 2021 7:00 PM MIDDLE/HIGH SCHOOL LMC Virtually live streamed on the District website - www.desoto.k12.wi.us AGENDA 1.0 Call to order 2.0 Roll Call 3.0 Proof of giving public notice Posted on school doors; in the Vernon County Times on 12/15/21; at banks and post offices in De Soto, Ferryville, Genoa and Stoddard; at Pronto, Ferryville Cheese Store and Red Mound Store on 12/17/21 and broadcast over WVRQ Radio 4.0 Approve Agenda 5.0 Public Comment Time 6.0 Committee And Other Reports 6.1 Policy Committee Report 6.2 Building, Grounds & Transportation Committee Report 7.0 Business 7.1 Approval of Receipts and Expenditures 7.2 Approval of Minutes dated 11/15/21 7.3 Resignations, Hiring, Transfers and Approval of Volunteers 7.4 Donations 7.5 Fund 80 7.6 ESSER Funding Utilization Plan 7.7 New Student Activity Account Request - Chess Club 7.8 2021-22 Student/Parent Handbook Dress Code 7.9 Second Reading - Policies - 7440 Facility Security - 7510 Use of District Facilities 7.10 First Reading - Policies - 8450 Control of Casual-Contact Communicable Diseases - 8450.01 Personal Protective Equipment During Pandemic/Epidemic Events 7.11 Policy Legal Updates & Corrections - Multiple Policies 7.12 2021-22 School Re-opening Plan - Covid-19 Guidelines, Procedures & Operations - Covid-19 Test & Stay Proposal 7.13 Retaining Wall Update 7.14 Dairyland Power & De Soto Schools Solar Field Agreement 7.15 Football Shed Proposal 7.16 Annual School District and School Building Safety Review 7.17 Act 143 School Violence Drills Evaluation 8.0 Reports 8.1 Principals' & Directors' Reports 8.2 District Administrator's Report 9.0 Correspondence 10.0 Items for the January 2022 Board Meeting 11.0 Adjournment As a reminder, the school board is a meeting held in public and is open to the public to attend. The Board by vote may take action on any or all of the known items listed in the agenda. Changes to the agenda may be made up to 24 hours prior to board meetings. Changes will be posted at each school site. 12/15 LAC91889 WNAXLP.
December 2021 Resolutions

Town of Tainter Adopted the following Resolutions December 9, 2021 Resolution #2021-7 Appointment of Election Officials In accordance with Section 7.30(4)(a) of Wisconsin Statutes, Town Board adopted a List of Election Officials for the term of January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2023. Resolution #2021-8 Amend 2021 Adopted Budget In accordance with Wisconsin State Statue 65.90(5)(a) Town Board adopted a resolution to Amend the 2021 Adopted Budget. Resolution #2021-9 Establish Public Participation Procedures for Comprehensive Plan Amendment In accordance with Wisconsin State Statue 66.1001 Town Board adopted a resolution to Establish Public Participation Procedures for Comprehensive Plan Amendment. Further, In accordance with Section 60.80 of WI Statutes resolutions are effective upon publication. Complete copies of resolution(s) and ordinances are available online at the Town's website: www.townoftainter.org or by contacting the Town office @ 715-235-3165, e-mail: tainter@townoftainter.org. Town of Tainter, N8150 CTH DG, Colfax, WI 54730. For hard copies the fee shall be paid prior to release. Done and posted this 10th day of December 2021 Published this 15th day of December, 2021 Doris Meyer Town of Tainter Clerk/Treasurer Class 1 Resolutions: Dec2021 12/15 LAC91918 WNAXLP.
PUBLIC NOTICE: City Council Virtual Meeting

CITY COUNCIL MEETING – VIRTUAL MEETING. The Ypsilanti City Council will hold A Virtual Meeting on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 7 p.m. The Regular City Council Meeting is being held virtual to prevent the spread of COVID 19. The meeting can be attended through the below link, or...
YPSILANTI, MI
PUBLIC NOTICE: Historic District Commission Virtual Meeting

The Ypsilanti Historic District Commission (HDC) will hold A Virtual Meeting on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at 7 p.m. The Regular HDC Meeting is being held virtual in order to prevent the spread of COVID 19. The meeting can be attended through the below link, or through the below toll-free...
YPSILANTI, MI
UNION TOWNSHIP-NOTICE OF FILING

UNION TOWNSHIP-NOTICE OF FILING Notice is hereby given that filing for the annual township election to be held on March 8, 2022 will be open from December 28, 2021 to January 11, 2022. Officers to be elected: One Supervisor, 3-year term. One Clerk, 2-year term. Qualified persons interested in filing may do so with the clerk. All filings must be at the office of the clerk by 5:00pm, January 11, 2022. Filing fee is $2.00. Kathleen Olson, Clerk 7175 County 20 Caledonia, MN 55921 608.406.7869 12/10 LAC91712 WNAXLP.
ELECTIONS
Notice of CANCELLATION of Regularly Scheduled Meeting of the Planning Board

Notice of CANCELLATION of Regularly Scheduled Meeting of the Planning Board. This notice is to inform the public that the regularly scheduled meeting of Weaverville’s Planning Board scheduled for Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. within Council Chambers at Town Hall, has been CANCELLED. Rachael Bronson, Vice-Chair. Town...
POLITICS
Politics
PUBLIC NOTICE: Non-Motorized Advisory Committee Virtual Meeting

NON-MOTORIZED ADVISORY COMMITTEE – VIRTUAL MEETING. The Ypsilanti Non-Motorized Advisory Committee will hold a virtual meeting on Thursday, December 9 2021 at 7 p.m. The NMAC meeting is being held virtually in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The meeting can be attended through the below link, or through...
YPSILANTI, MI
MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP BOARD OF SUPERVISORS SPECIAL PUBLIC MEETING NOTICE

The Millcreek Township Board of Supervisors will hold a Special Public Meeting on Monday, December 6, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. in the Assembly Room of the Millcreek Township Municipal Building, 3608 West 26th Street, Erie, PA 16506-2057. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the proposed Zoning Ordinance and changes to the proposed Zoning Ordinance.
ERIE, PA
Notice of Special meeting for Commissioners' Court of Comanche County, Texas

Notice of Special meeting for Commissioners' Court of Comanche County, Texas. Notice Is hereby given that a Special Meeting of the Comanche County Commissioners' Court will be held on the 6th day of December, 2021 at 10:00 A.M., in the District Courtroom, Courthouse, Comanche, Texas, at which time the following subjects will be discussed, considered, passed or adopted, to-wit:
COMANCHE, TX
News briefs: Corrected Chillicothe School Board meeting notices

The Chillicothe City School Board has announced a special meeting for the following purposes:. The Chillicothe School District Board of Education hereby gives notice that it will hold a special meeting to conduct a public hearing pursuant to the provisions of R.C. §3307.353 to consider the re-employment of Deborah Swinehart, as a superannuate to the same position from which she previously retired. The public meeting will occur on Jan. 6, at 5 p.m. at Atwood Room, 425 Yoctangee Pkwy, Chillicothe, OH. This notice is provided at least sixty (60) days prior to the date of the superannuate’s re-employment and the Board certifies that the public meeting required pursuant to Ohio law shall take place between fifteen (15) and thirty (30) days before the re-employment of Deborah Swinehart as a superannuate. All interested persons are invited to attend.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Ald. Carrie Austin Slumps Over During Chicago City Council Meeting

by Todd Feurer, CBS Chicago web producer CHICAGO (CBS) — Ald. Carrie Austin (34th) slumped over in her chair during Wednesday’s City Council meeting, prompting Mayor Lori Lightfoot to halt the meeting while an ambulance was called. Austin was still sitting, her head down, her arms folded on the desk around 1 p.m. as her colleagues surrounded her in the Council chambers, and Mayor Lori Lightfoot called a brief recess for a “medical emergency.” Lightfoot joined aldermen in rushing to Austin’s side on the council floor. Austin appeared to be conscious as an ambulance was called to City Hall. The meeting resumed around 1:20 p.m.,...
CHICAGO, IL
Republican County Executives Say They Will Not Enforce New York’s Indoor Mask Mandate

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Several Republican New York county executives are refusing to enforce the state’s new mandate, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported Monday. With 75% of eligible Putnam County residents at least partially vaccinated, County Executive MaryEllen Odell is defying the state health department mandate requiring masks unless entrance is limited to only the vaccinated. “We are not enforcing this,” Odell said. “I will not put health department employees out on the street to enforce something as if they were a law enforcement agency.” The Dutchess County Executive is also refusing to enforce the mandate. “These are beleaguered small businesses all throughout the State...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Council Weighs Controversial Uplands Development In Westminster On Beloved Local Land

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – On Monday night, Westminster’s City Council began the process of approving or denying a huge development that will cover some of the last big parcels of open land close to Denver. The property, belonging to the Pillar of Fire Church includes what’s known to many locally as “The Farm,” north of the old Westminster Castle. The Farm spans property from 84th to 88th Avenues between Federal and Lowell Boulevards. The castle and 100 acres around it would remain with the church. (credit: CBS) “It’s at a high point in the metro area. You have a 365 (view) of the...
WESTMINSTER, CO

