UNION TOWNSHIP-NOTICE OF FILING

DE SOTO AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT REGULAR BOARD MEETING MONDAY, DECEMBER 20, 2021 7:00 PM MIDDLE/HIGH SCHOOL LMC Virtually live streamed on the District website - www.desoto.k12.wi.us AGENDA 1.0 Call to order 2.0 Roll Call 3.0 Proof of giving public notice Posted on school doors; in the Vernon County Times on 12/15/21; at banks and post offices in De Soto, Ferryville, Genoa and Stoddard; at Pronto, Ferryville Cheese Store and Red Mound Store on 12/17/21 and broadcast over WVRQ Radio 4.0 Approve Agenda 5.0 Public Comment Time 6.0 Committee And Other Reports 6.1 Policy Committee Report 6.2 Building, Grounds & Transportation Committee Report 7.0 Business 7.1 Approval of Receipts and Expenditures 7.2 Approval of Minutes dated 11/15/21 7.3 Resignations, Hiring, Transfers and Approval of Volunteers 7.4 Donations 7.5 Fund 80 7.6 ESSER Funding Utilization Plan 7.7 New Student Activity Account Request - Chess Club 7.8 2021-22 Student/Parent Handbook Dress Code 7.9 Second Reading - Policies - 7440 Facility Security - 7510 Use of District Facilities 7.10 First Reading - Policies - 8450 Control of Casual-Contact Communicable Diseases - 8450.01 Personal Protective Equipment During Pandemic/Epidemic Events 7.11 Policy Legal Updates & Corrections - Multiple Policies 7.12 2021-22 School Re-opening Plan - Covid-19 Guidelines, Procedures & Operations - Covid-19 Test & Stay Proposal 7.13 Retaining Wall Update 7.14 Dairyland Power & De Soto Schools Solar Field Agreement 7.15 Football Shed Proposal 7.16 Annual School District and School Building Safety Review 7.17 Act 143 School Violence Drills Evaluation 8.0 Reports 8.1 Principals' & Directors' Reports 8.2 District Administrator's Report 9.0 Correspondence 10.0 Items for the January 2022 Board Meeting 11.0 Adjournment As a reminder, the school board is a meeting held in public and is open to the public to attend. The Board by vote may take action on any or all of the known items listed in the agenda. Changes to the agenda may be made up to 24 hours prior to board meetings. Changes will be posted at each school site. 12/15 LAC91889 WNAXLP.

