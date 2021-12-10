ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

UNION TOWNSHIP-NOTICE OF FILING

Winona Daily News
 5 days ago

UNION TOWNSHIP-NOTICE OF FILING Notice is hereby given that filing for the annual township election to be held on...

www.winonadailynews.com

WISH-TV

Tentative agreement struck between Pike Township Schools and union

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A tentative agreement had been reached between the Metropolitan School District of Pike Township and the Pike Classroom Teachers Association, according to the school. The school district said a public meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 13. During that meeting, which will...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
KRIS 6 News

SCOTUS to hear local veteran's case

Le Roy Torres said he suffered a lung injury after being exposed to open military burn pits while deployed for combat in Iraq. When he returned to duty with the Department of Public Safety in 008, he says his symptoms worsened and he was pressured to leave the force.
ROBSTOWN, TX
millcreektownship.com

MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP BOARD OF SUPERVISORS SPECIAL PUBLIC MEETING NOTICE

The Millcreek Township Board of Supervisors will hold a Special Public Meeting on Monday, December 6, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. in the Assembly Room of the Millcreek Township Municipal Building, 3608 West 26th Street, Erie, PA 16506-2057. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the proposed Zoning Ordinance and changes to the proposed Zoning Ordinance.
ERIE, PA
The Savannah Reporter

NOTICES

IN THE 5TH JUDICIALCIRCUIT COURT, ANDREWCOUNTY, MISSOURI Judge or Division:PROBATECase Number: 21AW-PR00077 In the Estate of SANDRA KGILLENWATER, Deceased. Notice of Letters of Administration Granted(Independent Administration) To All Persons Interested in the Estate of SANDRA K GILLENWATER, Decedent: On November 16, 2021 the following individual was appointed the personal representative of the estate of SANDRA K GILLENWATER, decedent, by the […] The post NOTICES first appeared on The Savannah Reporter.
ANDREW COUNTY, MO
Winona Daily News

December 2021 Resolutions

Town of Tainter Adopted the following Resolutions December 9, 2021 Resolution #2021-7 Appointment of Election Officials In accordance with Section 7.30(4)(a) of Wisconsin Statutes, Town Board adopted a List of Election Officials for the term of January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2023. Resolution #2021-8 Amend 2021 Adopted Budget In accordance with Wisconsin State Statue 65.90(5)(a) Town Board adopted a resolution to Amend the 2021 Adopted Budget. Resolution #2021-9 Establish Public Participation Procedures for Comprehensive Plan Amendment In accordance with Wisconsin State Statue 66.1001 Town Board adopted a resolution to Establish Public Participation Procedures for Comprehensive Plan Amendment. Further, In accordance with Section 60.80 of WI Statutes resolutions are effective upon publication. Complete copies of resolution(s) and ordinances are available online at the Town's website: www.townoftainter.org or by contacting the Town office @ 715-235-3165, e-mail: tainter@townoftainter.org. Town of Tainter, N8150 CTH DG, Colfax, WI 54730. For hard copies the fee shall be paid prior to release. Done and posted this 10th day of December 2021 Published this 15th day of December, 2021 Doris Meyer Town of Tainter Clerk/Treasurer Class 1 Resolutions: Dec2021 12/15 LAC91918 WNAXLP.
POLITICS
Politics
Elections
Winona Daily News

Agenda 12-20-21 Regular Meeting

DE SOTO AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT REGULAR BOARD MEETING MONDAY, DECEMBER 20, 2021 7:00 PM MIDDLE/HIGH SCHOOL LMC Virtually live streamed on the District website - www.desoto.k12.wi.us AGENDA 1.0 Call to order 2.0 Roll Call 3.0 Proof of giving public notice Posted on school doors; in the Vernon County Times on 12/15/21; at banks and post offices in De Soto, Ferryville, Genoa and Stoddard; at Pronto, Ferryville Cheese Store and Red Mound Store on 12/17/21 and broadcast over WVRQ Radio 4.0 Approve Agenda 5.0 Public Comment Time 6.0 Committee And Other Reports 6.1 Policy Committee Report 6.2 Building, Grounds & Transportation Committee Report 7.0 Business 7.1 Approval of Receipts and Expenditures 7.2 Approval of Minutes dated 11/15/21 7.3 Resignations, Hiring, Transfers and Approval of Volunteers 7.4 Donations 7.5 Fund 80 7.6 ESSER Funding Utilization Plan 7.7 New Student Activity Account Request - Chess Club 7.8 2021-22 Student/Parent Handbook Dress Code 7.9 Second Reading - Policies - 7440 Facility Security - 7510 Use of District Facilities 7.10 First Reading - Policies - 8450 Control of Casual-Contact Communicable Diseases - 8450.01 Personal Protective Equipment During Pandemic/Epidemic Events 7.11 Policy Legal Updates & Corrections - Multiple Policies 7.12 2021-22 School Re-opening Plan - Covid-19 Guidelines, Procedures & Operations - Covid-19 Test & Stay Proposal 7.13 Retaining Wall Update 7.14 Dairyland Power & De Soto Schools Solar Field Agreement 7.15 Football Shed Proposal 7.16 Annual School District and School Building Safety Review 7.17 Act 143 School Violence Drills Evaluation 8.0 Reports 8.1 Principals' & Directors' Reports 8.2 District Administrator's Report 9.0 Correspondence 10.0 Items for the January 2022 Board Meeting 11.0 Adjournment As a reminder, the school board is a meeting held in public and is open to the public to attend. The Board by vote may take action on any or all of the known items listed in the agenda. Changes to the agenda may be made up to 24 hours prior to board meetings. Changes will be posted at each school site. 12/15 LAC91889 WNAXLP.
EDUCATION
Pope County Tribune

RENO TOWNSHIP NOTICE OF FILING FOR OFFICE

Notice is hereby given to the qualified voters of Reno Township, Pope County, Minnesota, that the Town Clerk will be accepting Affidavits of Candidacy for those wanting to file for the offices of Township Supervisor for a 3 year term and Township Clerk for a 2 year term. The dates...
POPE COUNTY, MN
Pope County Tribune

ROLLING FORKS TOWNSHIP NOTICE OF FILING

Notice is hereby given that the filing for offices in Rolling Forks Township, Pope County, Minnesota, will open at the Clerk’s residence on. January 1, 2022 and close January 15, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Positions open on the Township Board are one Supervisor position for a three (3) year...
POPE COUNTY, MN
Pope County Tribune

CHIPPEWA FALLS TOWNSHIP NOTICE OF FILING

Notice to Chippewa Falls Residents: Filing for the office of Supervisor (3 year term) or the office of Clerk (2 year term) will open at the Clerk’s home beginning December 28, 2021 until 5:00 p.m. on January 11, 2022. Bernadine Gerde, Clerk. 27774 Lake Linka Lane. Glenwood, MN 56334.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI

