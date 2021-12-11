Ice hockey: Recaps from December 10

Friday's games

John Jay-Cross River 8, Pearl River 2

Anthony Protomastro had a hat trick, Scotty MacDonald scored twice and freshman goalie Erin Samuelson had 21 saves.

Colman Rice, P.J. DeNoia and Sean Lenahan also scored.

Liam Burke, Lenahan, DeNoia and Protomastro each had an assist.

Ryan O'Neil and Dylan Stapleton scored for the Pirates.

Sean Miller and O'Neil both had an assist.

Pearl River keeper Grant Galvin had 38 saves.

BYSNS 12, Mahopac 3

Matteo Guastadisegni, Callahan Duff, Owen Cunningham and Jacob Gasparini each scored twice as the combined Brewster/Yorktown/Somers/North Salem squad increased its season record to 4-0-1.

Tom Eberhardt, Charles Heese, Jonathan Graham and Hart Nullet also scored.

Cunningham had three assists, Sava Makarenko and Duff both had two assists and Matthew Guarini, Max Messina, Brian Kottmann, Dylan Filmer, Matthew Guarini and Eberhardt each had one assist.

Jordan Donatone, Christian Martirano and Ross Silver scored for Mahopac.

Gavin McKee had 24 saves for the Indians.

Dylan Weber had 14 stops for the Herd.

Pelham 11, North Rockland 0

Ben Rosenberg had a hat trick and Mark Rosa scored twice.

Louie Marcellino, Henry Smith, Will Crotty, Jordan Hurd, Nick Scarmpoli and Eric Elbery also scored.

Rosenberg and Hurd both had two assists and Zac Long, Luke Green, Angus Deeney, Zyde Karame, Marcellino, Hurd, Crotty, Elbery and Scampoli had one assist apiece.

Matt Dworkowitz had 45 saves and Madison Schweitzer had four saves for North Rockland.

Jack Mallison had seven saves and Gavin Kleinberger had four to combine on the shutout for the Pelicans.

Rye Country Day 8, Greenwich Country Day 2

Ewan Ward had a hat trick and Jackson Stein had two goals.

Kevin Francella, Lachlan Boomer and Jack Hammel also scored.

Patrick Leonard, Leo Rothschild and Boomer each had two assists. Jack Maggard and Stein both had one assist.

Ben Offit and Cooper Johnson scored for GCDS and Ben Schefter and Jack Reisner both had an assist.

Wildcat keeper Ian Tumm had 25 saves.

GCDS goalie Jared Maloney had 24 saves.

Other scores

Stepinac 9, Holy Cross 4

Saturday's games

New Rochelle at Rivertown, 8:40 p.m., Westchester Skating Academy

Nancy Haggerty covers cross-country, track & field, field hockey, skiing, ice hockey, girls lacrosse and other sporting events for The Journal News/lohud. Follow her on Twitter at both @HaggertyNancy and at @LoHudHockey.