ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearl River, NY

Ice hockey: Recaps from December 10

By Nancy Haggerty, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
Lohud | The Journal News
Lohud | The Journal News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BlIj3_0dKBABwe00

Friday's games

John Jay-Cross River 8, Pearl River 2

Anthony Protomastro had a hat trick, Scotty MacDonald scored twice and freshman goalie Erin Samuelson had 21 saves.

Colman Rice, P.J. DeNoia and Sean Lenahan also scored.

Liam Burke, Lenahan, DeNoia and Protomastro each had an assist.

Ryan O'Neil and Dylan Stapleton scored for the Pirates.

Sean Miller and O'Neil both had an assist.

Pearl River keeper Grant Galvin had 38 saves.

BYSNS 12, Mahopac 3

Matteo Guastadisegni, Callahan Duff, Owen Cunningham and Jacob Gasparini each scored twice as the combined Brewster/Yorktown/Somers/North Salem squad increased its season record to 4-0-1.

Tom Eberhardt, Charles Heese, Jonathan Graham and Hart Nullet also scored.

Cunningham had three assists, Sava Makarenko and Duff both had two assists and Matthew Guarini, Max Messina, Brian Kottmann, Dylan Filmer, Matthew Guarini and Eberhardt each had one assist.

Jordan Donatone, Christian Martirano and Ross Silver scored for Mahopac.

Gavin McKee had 24 saves for the Indians.

Dylan Weber had 14 stops for the Herd.

Pelham 11, North Rockland 0

Ben Rosenberg had a hat trick and Mark Rosa scored twice.

Louie Marcellino, Henry Smith, Will Crotty, Jordan Hurd, Nick Scarmpoli and Eric Elbery also scored.

Rosenberg and Hurd both had two assists and Zac Long, Luke Green, Angus Deeney, Zyde Karame, Marcellino, Hurd, Crotty, Elbery and Scampoli had one assist apiece.

Matt Dworkowitz had 45 saves and Madison Schweitzer had four saves for North Rockland.

Jack Mallison had seven saves and Gavin Kleinberger had four to combine on the shutout for the Pelicans.

Rye Country Day 8, Greenwich Country Day 2

Ewan Ward had a hat trick and Jackson Stein had two goals.

Kevin Francella, Lachlan Boomer and Jack Hammel also scored.

Patrick Leonard, Leo Rothschild and Boomer each had two assists. Jack Maggard and Stein both had one assist.

Ben Offit and Cooper Johnson scored for GCDS and Ben Schefter and Jack Reisner both had an assist.

Wildcat keeper Ian Tumm had 25 saves.

GCDS goalie Jared Maloney had 24 saves.

Other scores

Stepinac 9, Holy Cross 4

Saturday's games

New Rochelle at Rivertown, 8:40 p.m., Westchester Skating Academy

Nancy Haggerty covers cross-country, track & field, field hockey, skiing, ice hockey, girls lacrosse and other sporting events for The Journal News/lohud. Follow her on Twitter at both @HaggertyNancy and at @LoHudHockey.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Elon Musk has been named Time's 2021 Person of the Year

Time magazine named Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder Elon Musk as its 2021 Person of the Year on Monday. Time's editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal explained the decision to pick the richest man on Earth, saying he was emblematic of 2021 and the year's most influential person. "Person of the Year is...
BUSINESS
CNN

Supreme Court declines to block New York vaccine mandate

(CNN) — The Supreme Court turned away two emergency requests Monday from health care workers, doctors and nurses in New York to block the state's vaccine mandate. Justices Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Clarence Thomas dissented. The dispute arose when three nurses and a group called We the Patriots...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pearl River, NY
City
Village Of Pelham, NY
CBS News

No troops will be charged in Kabul strike that killed 10 civilians

No U.S. troops will be held accountable for the August Kabul drone strike that killed 10 civilians, including seven children, the Pentagon confirmed on Monday. The heads of U.S. Central Command and U.S. Special Operations Command provided recommendations to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on conducting strikes, and none of the recommendations included accountability actions for anyone involved in the deadly August 29 strike.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Jay
Person
Sean Miller
Person
Patrick Leonard
CBS News

Kim Kardashian West passes "baby bar" law exam

Kim Kardashian West announced Monday that she has passed the California "baby bar" law exam. The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star first said she wanted to become a lawyer in 2019, and has documented her journey to a law degree ever since. "OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!!"...
CELEBRITIES
Lohud | The Journal News

Lohud | The Journal News

207
Followers
249
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

The Journal News and lohud.com: Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Westchester, Rockland and Putnam, New York.

 http://lohud.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy