ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massillon, OH

Toys collected are doled out by multiple nonprofit groups in Stark County

By Steven M. Grazier, The Independent
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16pqXe_0dKBA25M00

MASSILLON – A sign that Christmas Day is inching a bit closer is the December initiative put forth by the folks at Toys for Tots.

The Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program is in full swing, as volunteers on Friday were sorting hundreds of boxes filled with playful trinkets at its storage facility in northwest Massillon. The effort will continue through much of today.

Jeff Weber, the Toys for Tots area coordinator, said the more than four dozen Massillon area volunteers are the engine that has fueled the drive for the past 30 years. Toys benefit children up to age 12.

"The volunteers are what makes this thing go," said Weber. "We have to hustle. We have a lot of needy families."

Longtime volunteer Dawn Roan called it an honor to be able to help each year. She's been a Toys for Tots participant for three decades.

"I've been doing it for so long, it's pretty natural," she said. "It's in our family makeup."

Last-chance toy registration, giveaway planned in Canton

This season's main deadline has passed for accepting toy requests. However, a last-minute opportunity has risen, allowing families to receive any leftover or unclaimed toys, according to Weber

Toys for Tots is hosting a major toy distribution from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 18 at Dueber Elementary School, 815 Dueber Ave. SW, Canton.

Some toys are expected to go unclaimed by registered families. So Toys for Tots is opening the event to folks who haven't signed up, too.

"It's a big giveaway," said longtime Toys for Tots official Kari Harris, who serves as the group's volunteer coordinator.

Between 8,000 and 10,000 toys are expected to be passed out during the four-hour event, Harris said.

Anyone not already registered who wants toys at the Dueber school distribution should bring a valid form of identification, a medical insurance card for at least one child, as well as a utility bill or mailing that includes proof of a Stark County address.

Folks with questions should contact Weber at 440-666-7608.

Area agencies take part in Toys for Tots effort

Items collected through Toys for Tots are disseminated through multiple nonprofit agencies in Stark County, including the Salvation Army of Massillon, Canton, Alliance and Minerva. Area churches have also offered helping hands via donations and toy drives.

Each year, Toys for Tots distributes about 40,000 toys to 8,000 to 9,000 children countywide, Weber said.

Reach Steven at steven.grazier@indeonline.com.

On Twitter: @sgrazierINDE

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Elon Musk has been named Time's 2021 Person of the Year

Time magazine named Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder Elon Musk as its 2021 Person of the Year on Monday. Time's editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal explained the decision to pick the richest man on Earth, saying he was emblematic of 2021 and the year's most influential person. "Person of the Year is...
BUSINESS
CNN

Supreme Court declines to block New York vaccine mandate

(CNN) — The Supreme Court turned away two emergency requests Monday from health care workers, doctors and nurses in New York to block the state's vaccine mandate. Justices Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Clarence Thomas dissented. The dispute arose when three nurses and a group called We the Patriots...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massillon, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Society
City
Massillon, OH
Stark County, OH
Society
County
Stark County, OH
City
Canton, OH
CBS News

No troops will be charged in Kabul strike that killed 10 civilians

No U.S. troops will be held accountable for the August Kabul drone strike that killed 10 civilians, including seven children, the Pentagon confirmed on Monday. The heads of U.S. Central Command and U.S. Special Operations Command provided recommendations to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on conducting strikes, and none of the recommendations included accountability actions for anyone involved in the deadly August 29 strike.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Toys#Volunteers#Christmas#Charity#Weber Toys For Tots#Dueber Elementary School
CBS News

Kim Kardashian West passes "baby bar" law exam

Kim Kardashian West announced Monday that she has passed the California "baby bar" law exam. The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star first said she wanted to become a lawyer in 2019, and has documented her journey to a law degree ever since. "OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!!"...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

159
Followers
34
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Massillon, OH from Massillon Independent.

 http://indeonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy