Toys collected are doled out by multiple nonprofit groups in Stark County

MASSILLON – A sign that Christmas Day is inching a bit closer is the December initiative put forth by the folks at Toys for Tots.

The Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program is in full swing, as volunteers on Friday were sorting hundreds of boxes filled with playful trinkets at its storage facility in northwest Massillon. The effort will continue through much of today.

Jeff Weber, the Toys for Tots area coordinator, said the more than four dozen Massillon area volunteers are the engine that has fueled the drive for the past 30 years. Toys benefit children up to age 12.

"The volunteers are what makes this thing go," said Weber. "We have to hustle. We have a lot of needy families."

Longtime volunteer Dawn Roan called it an honor to be able to help each year. She's been a Toys for Tots participant for three decades.

"I've been doing it for so long, it's pretty natural," she said. "It's in our family makeup."

Last-chance toy registration, giveaway planned in Canton

This season's main deadline has passed for accepting toy requests. However, a last-minute opportunity has risen, allowing families to receive any leftover or unclaimed toys, according to Weber

Toys for Tots is hosting a major toy distribution from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 18 at Dueber Elementary School, 815 Dueber Ave. SW, Canton.

Some toys are expected to go unclaimed by registered families. So Toys for Tots is opening the event to folks who haven't signed up, too.

"It's a big giveaway," said longtime Toys for Tots official Kari Harris, who serves as the group's volunteer coordinator.

Between 8,000 and 10,000 toys are expected to be passed out during the four-hour event, Harris said.

Anyone not already registered who wants toys at the Dueber school distribution should bring a valid form of identification, a medical insurance card for at least one child, as well as a utility bill or mailing that includes proof of a Stark County address.

Folks with questions should contact Weber at 440-666-7608.

Area agencies take part in Toys for Tots effort

Items collected through Toys for Tots are disseminated through multiple nonprofit agencies in Stark County, including the Salvation Army of Massillon, Canton, Alliance and Minerva. Area churches have also offered helping hands via donations and toy drives.

Each year, Toys for Tots distributes about 40,000 toys to 8,000 to 9,000 children countywide, Weber said.

