Michigan basketball falls at home to Minnesota Golden Gophers, 75-65: Game thread replay

By Tyler J. Davis, Detroit Free Press
 5 days ago

Michigan Wolverines (6-3, 1-0 Big Ten) vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-1, 0-1)

When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor.

TV: FS1.

Radio: WWJ-AM (950; more radio affiliates ).

Line: Michigan by 14.

Box score

Game notes: Michigan slammed Nebraska, 102-67, in its Big Ten opener while Minnesota lost to Michigan State to begin its conference slate. Terrance Williams II led the Wolverines with 22 points on just 12 shots. In the loss to the Spartans, Eric Curry led the Gophers with 18 points while Jamison Battle played 40 minutes and notched 17 points with eight rebounds.

Last season, Minnesota was one of the few Big Ten teams to take down Michigan, serving Juwan Howard's squad their first conference loss in their second meeting Jan. 16. Liam Robbins had 22 points and eight rebounds. The bigger story was Michigan's poor offense: 20 turnovers, 39.3% shooting from the field and 27.3% shooting from 3-point range. Both teams take a break from Big Ten play in their next games: Michigan plays Southern Utah on Dec. 18 at home, Minnesota plays Tuesday vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

Live updates

Can't see the updates? Refresh the page

