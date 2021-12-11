No. 20 Michigan State Spartans (8-2, 1-0 Big Ten) vs. Penn State (5-4, 0-1)

When: 2 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Breslin Center in East Lansing.

TV: Big Ten Network.

Radio: WJR-AM 760 ( Spartans' radio affiliates ).

Line: Spartans by 11.

Game notes: Michigan State beat Minnesota last time out, 75-67, in Minneapolis. Penn State lost to Ohio State on Sunday then beat Wagner on Wednesday in a nonconference game. So far, Seth Lundy leads the Nittany Lions with 14.3 points per game and Sam Sessoms isn't far behind with 13.4 points a game. Gabe Brown leads MSU with 13.1 points per game on 45.9% shooting from the field. Next up for Michigan State is Oakland on Dec. 21 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Penn State gets VCU in a week.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Game thread recap: Michigan State defeats Penn State, 80-64