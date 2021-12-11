ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saturday’s Obituaries and Tributes

By GoLocalProv News Team
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlease see today's obituaries and tributes on GoLocalProv. These are updated throughout the day. Saturday's - Read them all here. Gloria J. (Courtemanche) Arsenault, of Burrillville, Dies at 78. Patricia McGovern, of South Kingstown, Dies...

GoLocalProv

Murder in Providence Saturday Night Near Providence College

Just before 11 PM, Providence suffered another murder. Providence police are investigating the city’s latest homicide. It is Providence’s 39th murder in the past 19 months. About Latest Homicide. A man was shot on Huxley Avenue on Saturday night and was pronounced dead at Rhode Island Hospital. The...
PROVIDENCE, RI
thewestfieldnews.com

Thomas Kevin Trant

WESTFIELD: Thomas Kevin Trant, 70, of Westfield, beloved husband, devoted father, cherished grandfather, and friend to many passed away on Friday (November 26, 2021) at the Massachusetts General Hospital (“Mass General”) in Boston after a brief battle with leukemia. Tom was a lifelong resident of Westfield. A 1969 graduate of St. Mary’s High School, he studied accounting at Northeastern University completing his undergraduate studies at Western New England College (“WNEC”) in 1973. While at WNEC, Tom met the love of his life, Barbara (Van Wart), and they were married in Springfield in 1974. For more than 45 years, Tom worked for public accounting and manufacturing companies in senior financial positions including controller, treasurer, VP and CFO. He began his career as an auditor at Arthur Andersen, a Big Eight accounting firm, in Hartford, Connecticut. Tom went on to work for one of his clients, PTC Aerospace in Bantam, Connecticut. Later he served as CEO and Treasurer of Kidder-Stacy in Agawam, becoming one of its principal owners. Tom completed his career as the Owner, President and CEO of Stacy Industrial Supply Company in Westfield. Tom and Barbara raised 3 children together. He was an active member of various civic and social organizations in Westfield. He was passionate about community Youth Sports and he volunteered in the CYO Basketball program, Pioneer Valley Youth Soccer League, Little League, Babe Ruth Baseball, the YMCA and the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Westfield as a coach and umpire/referee. Tom was honored to help steward the memory and legacy of his beloved cousin, Dan Trant, whose life was tragically taken in the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. Tom was treasurer, clerk, and a director of the Dan Trant Scholarship Fund. He also served on the Westfield State College Foundation and the Shurtleff Children’s Fund. A man of great faith, Tom was a communicant at St. Mary’s Parish where he was a Eucharistic Minister and long-time member of the Parish Finance Council and School Board. Tom was named a Distinguished St. Mary’s High School Alumni of the Year in 2013. An avid golfer, Tom was a member of the Ranch Golf Club, Southwick. He loved the New England Patriots and was a long-time season ticket holder. Tom loved to walk and he took great pride in his Fitbit streak of 10,000 steps a day.
WESTFIELD, MA
GoLocalProv

EDITORIAL: RI’s Family Restaurants Are Dying By the Day

On Friday, it was long-time Newport restaurant Salvation Cafe announcing it will be closing in just weeks. Salvation was the epitome of "cool." It was the local business that helped transform Broadway from run-down and vacant to a hot spot for restaurants and bars. On Saturday, GoLocal’s News Editor Kate...
PAWTUCKET, RI
mymalonetelegram.com

Robert Leonard Lobdell

Robert Leonard Lobdell, 68, of Chazy died Sunday, November 28, 2021 at his home. Born on June 26, 1953 in Malone, NY, he was the son of Leonard and Theresa (Barcomb) Lobdell. He was married to Cathy Reyell on July 24, 1976 in West Chazy, NY at St. Joseph’s church.
CHAZY, NY
auburnmassdaily.com

Reverend John F. Gee

Reverend John F. Gee, a priest of the Diocese of Worcester for 68 years, was blessed with a peaceful death on Sunday, December 5, 2021 in Worcester, at the age of 94. Fr. Gee was born in Webster, MA on August 4, 1927, the son of John and Anna (Graham) Gee. He graduated from St. Louis High School and attended St. Thomas Seminary in Bloomfield, CT.
WORCESTER, MA
thecantoncitizen.com

Finn, John W.

John W. Finn Jr., 80, died peacefully November 25 in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his family. John was a past member of the Canton Town Club and past president and lifetime honorary member of Wampatuck Golf Course in Canton. He was the former coach of the “Little Blues” Canton Youth Baseball.
CANTON, MA
leominsterchamp.com

SENIOR CORNER

“The color of springtime is in the flowers; the color of winter is in the imagination.” — Terri Guillemets. December is a time of yuletide celebrations and preparations extending all through the month up until Christmas Day, sometimes even after! It’s one of the most festive months of the year! Here at the Leominster Senior Center, people have those happy holiday smiles and are greeting new members every day! We have holiday themed activities that are sure to be fun for everyone! All through December, holiday greetings are flying like early winter snowflakes on a breezy day!
LEOMINSTER, MA
vermontcatholic.org

Totus Tuus 2021

The sound of children singing about the rosary, praying the Angelus and delighting in camp songs could be heard at parishes throughout the Diocese of Burlington this summer. After a hiatus last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Totus Tuus returned. The catechetical summer camp was hosted in Newport, Bennington,...
BURLINGTON, VT
countycourier.net

Dylan J. Bushey

FRANKLIN – Dylan J. Bushey, age 15, passed away on Tuesday, December 7, 2021. Dylan is the son of Eric & Michaela (Myrick) Bushey and he was born on September 22, 2006 in St. Albans. Dylan was larger than life, not only in stature but his smile and personality...
FRANKLIN, VT
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The following is a roundup of obituaries published on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Lifelong Staten Islander Michael Heffernan, 56, who retired from Wall Street and transitioned to bartending before enrolling at St. Paul’s School of Nursing, where he received an outstanding achievement award in gerontological nursing, died Sept. 17 at Memorial Sloan Kettering Hospital in Manhattan.
STATEN ISLAND, NY

