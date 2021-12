The Northwestern State Demons will meet the No.12 Houston Cougars at the Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at 8:00 PM ET. The Demons rolled through the 2020-2021 season with an overall record of 11–18 and a record of 9–7 in the Southland Conference play while being led by 22nd-year head coach Mike McConathy. Northwestern State lost its last match last season to the Nicholls Colonels to a score of 76-88.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO