ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alan Shepard

How to watch Michael Strahan Blue Origin space flight: Time, details

wutqfm.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NEW YORK) — The countdown is on for “Good Morning America” co-anchor Michael Strahan and the Blue Origin crew of astronauts to blast off to space aboard New Shepard. The team completed its Flight Readiness Review and confirmed the vehicle has met all mission requirements for...

wutqfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Michael Strahan Is Emotional As He Hugs Jeff Bezos After His Trip To Space: ‘I Wanna Go Back’

Out of this world! Michael Strahan was launched into space on Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin rocket alongside five other lucky passengers!. Michael Strahan just made a historic touchdown! The 50-year-old former NFL star and host of Good Morning America took a trip to outer space on December 11 as a passenger on one of Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin rockets called the New Shepard. After a whopping 10 minutes of flight, the booster safely landed in Texas, where Michael was the first lucky space traveler to disembark to an enthusiastic crowd cheering on his return.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
TheWrap

Michael Strahan Becomes First US Journalist to Travel to Space on Latest Blue Origin Mission: ‘Wow, Is All I Can Say’ (Video)

Michael Strahan became the first U.S. journalist to travel to space when he completed a roundtrip flight on Jeff Bezos’ latest Blue Origin mission Saturday. “Yo! Flight’s over. We’re done. I’m back at the training center here,” “Good Morning America” co-anchor Strahan said in a video he tweeted shortly after 12 p.m. ET, once he and the other crew members on Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket had landed safely back here on Earth. “And I got to say it was sur-real. However you want to spell that. But it was unbelievable. It’s hard to even describe it. It’s going to take a little bit to process it, but it couldn’t have gone better. I got my hat, I got my wings and I can fly. I did today. I don’t know how to match this. Wow, is all I can say. Wow. There we go. Michael ‘Astronaut’ Strahan, out.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Shepard
Popculture

Michael Strahan's Space Trip With Jeff Bezos Sparks Criticism, Outrage

Michael Strahan is the latest celebrity to take a trip to space with Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin program alongside six other passengers, and the Good Morning America host could not contain his excitement on social media. "TOUCHDOWN has a new meaning now!!!" Strahan wrote on Twitter alongside a video about his experience. "WOW…. that was amazing!!!"
CELEBRITIES
Inc.com

Michael Strahan's Latest Venture Is Bringing Him to New Heights--Aboard a Blue Origin Space Flight

Michael Strahan has frequently reached for the stars in his wide-ranging career. But his latest venture takes that aim literally. The former athlete turned media personality is set to board Blue Origin's next 10-minute space flight this Saturday, December 11 (rescheduled from December 9 because of weather concerns). Just a few months ago, in July, Strahan reported from the ground in Texas when CEO Jeff Bezos boarded Blue Origin's first crewed launch. The Good Morning America co-host was later approached by the company to board an upcoming flight--an offer he accepted "without hesitation," he announced on the show in late November.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Travel#Origin Space#Space Flight#Flight Readiness Review#Blue Origin#Gma#Hall Of Fame#Giants#American#Bess Ventures#New Shepard
Entertainment Weekly

Michael Strahan becomes first American news anchor to fly to space

Strahan is one of six crew members who took flight on the third crewed mission from Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin, whose 11-minute flights let ticket holders "travel over 3X the speed of sound to pass the Kármán Line at 100 km (62 mi), float weightless for several minutes, and witness life-changing views of Earth before descending gently under parachutes," Blue Origin's website reads.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Phys.org

Daughter of first American astronaut to launch on Blue Origin flight

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin is set to blast its third private crew to space on Saturday, this time including the daughter of the first American astronaut. The spaceflight will last roughly 11 minutes, launching from the company's base in Texas and soaring to just beyond the internationally-recognized boundary of space, 62 miles (100 kilometers) high.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
10NEWS

What to know about Michael Strahan, Alan Shepard's daughter's trip to space

TEXAS, USA — Editor's Note: The video in the player above is from the October NS-18 flight. Blue Origin is back at it again. The space company backed by billionaire Jeff Bezos will once again launch a crew of invited guests and paying customers into space on Saturday. This...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NBC Miami

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin Launches and Returns First Six Passenger Spaceflight

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin on Saturday launched its New Shepard rocket for the sixth time this year. The mission, called NS-19, marked the first time the company launched six passengers at once and carried a crew of two guests and four customers. The NS-19 mission brings Blue Origin to 14...
NFL
geekwire.com

Blue Origin’s latest suborbital space shot explores the final frontier of merchandising

Jeff Bezos’ privately held Blue Origin space venture is starting to look more like the other company he founded: Amazon. During the run-up to Saturday’s scheduled launch of the venture’s New Shepard suborbital spaceship, you could order a limited-edition Blue Origin sweatshirt created for spaceflier Michael Strahan’s brand, watch Strahan and Bezos mix it up on Thursday Night Football — and look forward to “Shatner in Space,” an Amazon Prime documentary about Star Trek captain William Shatner’s flight in October.
NFL
TheDailyBeast

GMA Host Wants to Go Back Into Space After Blue Origin Flight

Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin landed its third space tourism flight in five months Saturday morning, in which Good Morning America host Michael Strahan and the daughter of famed astronaut Alan Shepard completed their first 10-minute trip above the clouds. The trip departed from one of Blue Origin’s launch stations in Texas around 10 a.m. The experience, Strahan told those on the ground following the excursion, was life-changing. “I want to go back,” he said. “You got to get that perspective.” The crew also included four paying customers.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy