Girls Varsity Bowling beats Tippecanoe 1630 – 1357

The JV Lady Bombers improved to 7-0 on the season with a impressive 47-17 victory. Scoring came early and often as the Ladies put up 20 in the first quarter. All 9 players were able to contribute to the scoring column on the night. Leading scorer on the night was...
The Tiger Shark women fell to West Lafayette in their season opener. The Lady Tiger Sharks competed with Red Devils with the final relay determining the final outcome. First-place finishers for the Tiger Sharks were: Cora Dial in both the 50 Free and the 100 Backstroke, Taylor Moss in Diving, Anna Hale in the 100 Free, and the girls 200 Free Relay team of Cora Dial, Lily Gascho, Anna Hale, and Paige Howard.
The Junior Varsity Lady Comets bowled unopposed this afternoon at Pence Lake Erie Lanes. Scoring for the Lady Comets JV were Sabrina Stawicki with a 337 series with games of 151 and 186 and Vanessa Candelario with a 147 series with games of 71 and 76.
The Knightstown Lady Panthers traveled to face the Lady Ravens of Irvington Prep Academy on Tuesday, November 30. The Lady Panthers were able to come away victorious with a score of 43-20. Leading the way for the Lady Panthers was Destiny McGlothin with 17pts and 12 rebounds, Taylor Reagan with...
On Tuesday, November 23rd, The Girls Varsity Basketball Team traveled to Normandy High School and claimed their first victory of the 2021-2022 basketball season with a 36-24 win over the Invaders. The Lady Bears controlled the tempo in the first half but were only clinging to a one-point lead as...
Boys Bowling had there first match of the year against Wayne. The boys worked hard but fell short. The Vikings had some good games lead by Tim Burrows 230 and Evan Seacatt’s 223 and Evan Jackson’s 213 and Deven Parker’s 205 with Easton Berger bowling a 203 game. GO VIKINGS!!!
As the Tiger teams head into semifinal action tonight and tomorrow at Marionville and Morrisville, here at the Citizen, we were inspired by American Family agent Michael Kyle to help boost that Seymour sports spirit by making “Fatheads” of our varsity boys’ and girls’ teams, which were delivered to the school today.
The Eagle team records their first win of the season with a strong performance against Open Door this afternoon. Leading the team with a 443 series was Senior captain, Christian Stuver. Christian Stuver 246, 197. Andrew Leciejewski 177, 180. Joseph Wrenn 178, 161. Dameon Torrero 139, 197. Gannon Graf 157,...
The HMB Girls Varsity soccer team defeated Summit Prep 3-0 in a pre-season match on Thursday evening. Half Moon Bay scored in the first minute of play with a great ball from Alex Lourenco to Deia Kerseg. Deia then raced down field and sent a beautiful cross to Deja Spikes who tapped the ball in for the first goal.
The crowd cheers in the stands and teammates rush the ice to celebrate. WA Varsity Girls’ Hockey has won their game and everyone is excited to see where their next season can go. Except it doesn’t happen. COVID-19 affected many organizations, including the Girls’ Varsity Hockey team at WA, as...
The Lady Hornets defeated Indianapolis Shortridge! Malone Moore had nine blocks, which is the per game block record. Also, Moore scored nine points along with Joslyn Johnson. They were the leading scorers for the hornets. The Lady Hornets play again, at home, on Saturday, December 4th at 12:00pm against Providence Cristo Rey.
The North Olmsted Girls Swim team opened the season with a double dual meet against Rocky River and Elyria Catholic. They finished behind Rocky River, but won against Elyria Catholic. Top point winners: Elena Kobak, Maggie Dicken, Allie Nee. Lifetime Best Swims: Basemah Hassanain (50 free), Allie Nee (100 free)
Freeland traveled to Meridian to on 12/30/21 for their first game of the year. It was a competitive game right from the start as Freeland took a small 7 to 4 advantage after the first quarter. Whitney Farrell, Sohpia Argyle, Addie Seemann and Karie Keefer all provided first quarter points for the lady Falcons. The Lauren Lafond got her team off to a good start in the second quarter providing rebounds and scorning. Freeland held a 12-10 lead going into halftime.
On Thursday, December 2nd, The Girls JV Bowling Team hosted Nordonia High School. The Lady Bears fell to the Knights 1,625 pins to 1,236 pins. Grace Carmago led the way with a 319 series (133 – 186). Also scoring were Brooke Barnes with a 284 series (147 – 137), Abby Toronski with a 280 series (120 – 160), GiGi Guy with a 207 series (111 – 96), Madison MacElwan with a 94 game and Leah Jackson with a 92 game.
The Tigers traveled to Hatch for the girls basketball Red Or Green Tournament where they were faced with taking on the 4A Belen Eagles in the opening round of action, Thursday evening. The game was close throughout, at the half, the Tigers were down one point, 14-15 and at the...
The Varsity Girls Basketball team is rapidly approaching the start of their 2021-22 season! They are coming off a historic season and though they lost a couple key seniors, expectations this year will be high. The team has four key players back from last years team, plus the addition of several talented players from the junior varsity team who will make an immediate impact. Kent City’s schedule features some of the same staples from previous years with Muskegon, Grant, the Cornerstone Holiday Tournament, Sparta, and of course the CSAA Silver schools. The Eagles will be the favorites to capture their 8th consecutive CSAA Silver title and will be primed for another lengthy tournament run. Some additions to the schedule include Big Rapids, Covenant Christian, Hart, and Central Montcalm.
Congratulations to our varsity game day team who took on the OHSAA’s first ever Spirit State Championship event. The varsity game day team walked away with 2nd place in Division 1 and best band chant. Congrats!
The Lady Hornets beat Providence Cristo Rey this afternoon. The Lady Hornets played together as a team and got the win today. The leading scorers for today’s game were Malone Moore, Holly Garrett, and Robyn Warrner with 10 points each. The Lady Hornets play in the Marion County Tournament on Tuesday, December 7th, against Lawrence Central.
