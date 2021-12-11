Boys Varsity Bowling beats Tippecanoe 2205 – 1876

The St. John Fisher Cardinals lost 100-58 to the Buffalo Bulls on Saturday night, but the D-III squad had the highlight of the game, courtesy of a massive freshman. Connor Williams — listed at 7’0″, 360 pounds — fell down and got up limping in the second half. But seconds later, he fought through the pain to make a great pass which turned into an and-one dunk for the Cardinals.
Oberlin defeats Wellington 54-51 in an overtime thriller. Oberlin trailed as much as nine points in the 4th quarter but battled back to force overtime with a layup at the buzzer by Ty Locklear. Locklear had a game-high of 21 however, 19 of them came in the 4th quarter and overtime.
Coach Matt Clark of the Kewanee Boilermakers sent out a detailed recap of Tuesday’s game between the Kewanee Boilermakers and the Dixon Dukes. Dixon defeated Kewanee 63 to 43…. Kewanee High vs Dixon. Tuesday, November 30. Game Time: 6PM. @ Dixon High School. Final Score:. Dixon 63. Kewanee 43. Kewanee...
The North Olmsted Boys’ Swim team opened the season with a double dual meet against Rocky River and Elyria Catholic. They finished behind Rocky River, but won against Elyria Catholic. Top point winners: Jonah Gilchrist, Raymond Shear and Elliott Taylor. Lifetime Best Swims: Dominic Fartea (50 free, 100 back), Connor...
On Thursday, December 2nd, The Boys JV Bowling Team hosted Nordonia High School. The Bears fell to the Knights 2,341 pins to 1,824 pins. Connor Dougherty led the way with a 387 series (187 – 200). Also scoring were Michael Kindel with a 382 series (169 – 213), Aydin Lobas with a 267 series (127 – 140), Jacob Schindler with a 223 series (100 – 123) and Adrian Mohammad with a 99 game.
Rye Boys Varsity Hockey iced Mamaroneck in its season opener Friday evening, winning the away game 4-3 on OT. “Two huge moments for us when our goalie, Anabelle Thomas stops a penalty shot was a big momentum boost and then when Brendan O’Byrne scores the OT winner,” said Rye Boys Varsity Hockey Coach Peter Thomas.
Girls Varsity bowling had there first match of the year against Wayne. The Viking girls gave it there best but came up short. The girls will be back in action against Troy at Troy bowl Thursday. GO VIKINGS!!!
The boy’s varsity swim team fell to West Lafayette. The boy’s team swam hard and had several best times. 1st place finishers for the boys were, Gabe Goff in the 200 Free, Davohn Ziesmer in Diving, and Grayson Goff in the 100 Free.
The Junior Varsity Lady Comets bowled unopposed this afternoon at Pence Lake Erie Lanes. Scoring for the Lady Comets JV were Sabrina Stawicki with a 337 series with games of 151 and 186 and Vanessa Candelario with a 147 series with games of 71 and 76.
The varsity boys’ basketball team has started their season, already completing their first tournament. The squad participated in the St. Patricks Thanksgiving Tournament and finished off the tournament with a 1-3 record. Their most recent match-up was against the strong Highland Park team on Tuesday, Nov. 30, resulting in a loss with a final score of 66-53.
On Tuesday, November 30th, The Boys JV Basketball Team hosted Parma High School. The Bears battled and defeated the Redman 56 to 31. The Bears had a consistent offense scoring in double figures each quarter. Mikey Kalevakis led the way with 13 points including 3 three pointers. Also scoring were...
As the Tiger teams head into semifinal action tonight and tomorrow at Marionville and Morrisville, here at the Citizen, we were inspired by American Family agent Michael Kyle to help boost that Seymour sports spirit by making “Fatheads” of our varsity boys’ and girls’ teams, which were delivered to the school today.
Good luck to the boys varsity wrestling team as they travel to Buchholz HS to compete in the Buchholz Tournament for their first tournanent of the 2021-22 season today. Go Wolves!. Event | Buchholz Tournament. Start Time | 9AM. Location | Buchholz HS. Purchase Tickets.
After falling behind the first game, the Eagle team rallied to a commanding lead in the second and then again in the baker games to defeat Open Door by a final score of 1989-1760. Leading the team was Senior captain, Sienna Mangum with a 349 series. Sienna Mangum 158, 191.
Your Boys and Girls Varsity Basketball teams will travel to Edgewood High School Friday for a WIC basketball matchup. You can purchase tickets by clicking the link below:. Monroe County is 100% masks required for indoor events so please plan accordingly and represent your Clover Athletes by following this request.
MyRye.com is featuring varsity team MVPs from the Fall 2021 sports season. The MVPs have been selected by each coach. A big MyRye.com congratulations to all the MVPs. Rye Boys Varsity Football MVPs are the senior captains: Caden Whaling, Owen Kovacs, Teddy Berkery, Ryan Surhoff, Alex Tepedino and Jack Garnett.
Brycen Hannah’s game high 24 points including key makes from the free throw line down the stretch lifted the visiting Falcons to a four point road victory on Friday night. Two Jack Porter threes built a first quarter lead for Glenn before the Lions roared back to take a halftime advantage. Glenn maintained composure thanks in part to a Joe Chrapliwy bucket. Down the stretch it was the Glenn free throw shooting that sealed the win over the tough Elkhart squad. Glenn is now 2-0 in the NIC and 3-0 overall and will put that record to the test against Riley next Thursday.
The Owen Valley varsity boys' basketball team hosted a tough Bloomfield team in their season-opener, falling 80-56. "Bloomfield is a very good and experienced team," Patriot first-year head coach Jon Neill said. "We got off to a very slow start. Digging a hole changes some things we were going to do with our game plan."
