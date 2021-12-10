5 ways to celebrate diverse arts and culture

Thanks to technology, the art of the future has arrived. On a September afternoon at Shack15, the members-only work and meeting space on the upper level of the San Francisco Ferry Building, I spot, well, Spot — the Boston Dynamics quadruped robot you’ve likely seen dancing in viral videos. Over the past two years, it has also served as both subject and collaborator for artist Agnieszka Pilat. “Every Spot I use I call Basia,” she says of the affectionate reference to the Polish diminutive for Barbara, her mother’s name.
