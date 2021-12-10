5 ways to celebrate diverse arts and culture

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Le Art Noir: Diversity of Color, on at The African Heritage Cultural Arts Center, is one of the many and arguably the most eye-catching exhibits in the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau’s program called Art of Black. It is aimed at showcasing diversity in the arts during Art Week. Former Miami Dolphin’s player Louis Oliver is the managing partner. “We have 21 artists here in three different galleries,” said Oliver. “We’ve got some great talent and we had a great showing last night for the VIP event,” he added. Johnathan Schultz is the headliner of the exhibit with his collection called ‘Out of the...

