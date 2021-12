Just where are we? Probably not where we expected to be a week ago, or a month ago. A year ago? Maybe. I think we all expected a strong equity market in 2021 just based on a unified feeling of optimism as we put the year 2020 to bed. Last week, equity markets, or more specifically, the large cap equity indexes roared back from what had been a tougher kind of week for the five days prior. It became very difficult to call that threat to financial markets presented that week over and done however, despite the rally across both the equity marketplace and the long end of the US Treasury security yield curve.

STOCKS ・ 10 HOURS AGO