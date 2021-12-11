More than 50 dead after tornado rips through southwest KY; governor declares state of emergency

MAYFIELD, Kentucky — The governor of Kentucky has declared a state of emergency after multiple tornadoes wreaked havoc in dozens of counties, resulting in more than 50 deaths.

Gov. Andy Beshear said, “This is the most severe weather event in Kentucky’s history. The primary tornado was on the ground for more than 200 miles.”

The hardest hit area was Graves County, and the city of Mayfield was devastated. Gov. Beshear said they death toll could easily rise to between 70 and 100.

According to Beshear, a roof collapse at a candle factory resulted in mass casualties. He said 181 Kentucky National Guardsmen has been activated and will help with clean up and search and rescue efforts.

