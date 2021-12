In the pre-pandemic days, my husband and I used to fly to European cities for one day and one night. We decided to take a trip to Paris, France as we have done many times in the past. This decision was based on the covid testing requirements to return to the United States. We were able to be tested at Terminal 5 at JFK airport where we have been tested many times in the past year. The test is good for 72 hours. Therefore, we did not have to find a testing site, pay for the test, or worry about the results.

LIFESTYLE ・ 3 DAYS AGO