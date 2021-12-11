Deacon: Remember the power of prayer and quiet time this holiday season

ALLIANCE – The Rev. Jon Coventry shared the tale of the Bishop of Myra and stories of his kindness and generosity during a service on Monday, St. Nicholas' Feast Day.

It was part of a new noon prayer service at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1200 S. Union Ave.

"The Episcopal Church is a people of prayer," said Coventry, deacon-in-charge since September.

Coventry said the service, held on the first Monday of the month, is based on the Anglican tradition of praying four times a day: Morning, noon, evening and compline, right before retiring for the night.

Prayers are recited from the denomination's Book of Common Prayer.

When Coventry arrived at Trinity Episcopal, he asked members if they would be interested in such a service.

"When I came here, I discovered it hadn't been done," he said. "My thinking is if one person comes, I'm fine. The focus is not on the numbers but on the prayers."

During the 30-minute service, Coventry offered a brief homily. He noted that St. Nichols' life was one worth emulating.

"Nicholas was very caring; he gave of himself as human being and a bishop," he said. "What gifts do we have? What gifts of ourselves can we give to those who we know, to those who we don't know, to those who are hard to love?"

Member Deborah Martin loves the service.

"It's beautiful," she said. " I think it's a wonderful way to start the week. It's very centering. It (prayer) helps us to prepare to live the way Christ wants us to live. I love the simplicity of the service."

Remembering the power and bond of prayer

Prayer is one of the few things that a divided country has in common.

In 2017, the Barna Research Group found prayer to be the most common faith practice in America. At least 94% of the Americans surveyed prayed at least once over a three-month period. Of that percentage, 82% said they prayed alone in silence.

A 2016 survey published by Pew Research found that more than half of all Americans say they pray every day. About 20 % said they pray weekly or monthly. About a quarter said they seldom or never pray. The survey also found that seniors engage in prayer much more than adults 30 and under, 65% to 41%.

"Prayer is just basically communicating with God," Coventry said. "It can be with or without words. It can be while meeting with friends or taking a walk in nature. God hears us in various ways, not just when we use religious language."

Coventry said he believes God does answer prayer.

"It may not be the way we want them answered," he said. "He answers in ways that he sees fit. Sometimes, he answers over a period of time. Sometimes, the answer is 'no.' I might pray to hit the lottery, but he may say, 'I don't think that would be good for you.'"

Coventry, a mental health counselor, advises people who are discouraged with religion to slow down and "live in the moment."

"Sometimes, we're so busy talking, and God is saying, 'Hey, take some quiet time.'"

Prayer helped Coventry accept that he might have a call into the Episcopal priesthood after being encouraged by his mentor, the Rev. Barabra Bond, to consider it when he was a lay member at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Canton.

U.S. churches in transition

Coventry, a native of Dover, said he grew up "very Catholic" in a family of eight children. But he said as he became more socially conscious, he found less room for himself in the church.

The Episcopal Church, the American, more liberal arm of Anglicanism, was the perfect fit.

"In the U.S. at least, we're in transition," he said of mainline Christianity. "The days when churches were full, those days may be over. We have to figure, what does the church of today look like? No one knows. We'll have to rely on the Holy Spirit."

Coventry told those in attendance that while Trinity's motto is, "Where God loves everybody, no exceptions," the church also needs to see itself simply as "People who love Jesus."

"Sometimes, I think Jesus gets lost in everything," he said.

Coventry said he wanted to have the service at noon to make it easier for people to participate.

"You can follow along with the Book of Prayer or just listen," he said. "I just want to encourage people to give prayer a chance. Be open to what God may be saying to them."

The next service will be at noon Jan. 3. To learn more, visit the church's Facebook page or call 330-821-8498.

Reach Charita at 330-580-8313 or charita.goshay@cantonrep.com

On Twitter: @cgoshayREP