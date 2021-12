The family of Charleena Lyles, a pregnant Black mother of four, who was shot and killed in her home in 2017 Seattle, Washington has agreed to a $3.5 million wrongful death settlement. The civil case was set to go to trial next February, however the sides settled Monday, according to a news release from the lawyers representing Lyles’ family. CNN reports the settlement includes payment and the dismissal of officers Steven McNew and Jason Anderson within the next week.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 5 DAYS AGO