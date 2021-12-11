Frank Jackson’s legacy: Editorial Board Roundtable

Two-times DeWine: For the second time in a month, former executives at FirstEnergy Corp. have identified the Ohio governor’s office in documents involving a lawsuit that focuses on House Bill 6. John Caniglia reports that the names of Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted appear with dozens of other entities and Statehouse officials in filings in U.S. District Court in Akron, where a shareholder’s lawsuit accuses the utility’s board of directors of failing to provide oversight and prevent the scandal. In one set of filings, attorneys say Husted is “believed to have knowledge of the underlying factual allegations” of the lawsuit. In another, the documents seek any correspondence DeWine and Husted, as well as their offices, might have had with two nonprofits at the center of the case. A spokesman for the governor said DeWine and Husted were not singled out.

OHIO STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO