So much is made of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl of the Edmonton Oilers, and understandably so. There are few better, more dynamic players in the NHL. But the Carolina Hurricanes’ Sebastian Aho and Jaccob Slavin can match up with them. Goaltender Frederik Andersen can stop them, and did Saturday in a 3-1 road victory at Rogers Place. Aho scored twice and had an assist, Slavin headed up a tight defensive effort and Andersen had 22 saves for the Canes (19-6-1), who won their 12th road game of the season.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO