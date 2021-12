Timbers is already on the field for warm-up. Fans are already entering the stadium. Rooney Delia New York City coach on the possibility of winning the title. "For me personally, winning this would be one of the biggest things I've ever accomplished because it's so hard to do it here. It's 28 teams competing at the same economic level. You have to make the most of what you have and it's a great honor if we can achieve that on Saturday."

MLS ・ 2 DAYS AGO