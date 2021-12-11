ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Bright Spot: Three life-giving words at the heart of our faith

By Pastor Rick Sams
The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34BW37_0dKB5Ad900

First it was a hand, then a voice, that assured Genelle Guzman McMillan: “I won’t leave you.” In the rubble all around her, she remembers that hand reaching for hers. Before the firefighters came, “Paul” made contact.

"I kept my hand out there, praying to God," she recalls. "Show me a sign. Show me a miracle. Show me that you're out there. Show me that you are listening to me." She repeated the prayer, again and again.

"Before I knew it, someone grabbed my hand," she says. It was Paul.

From inside that skyscraper, now a furnace of tangled steel, a “man named Paul” helped locate and rescue the last living person pulled out of the shambles of the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.

After Genelle recovered and wanted to thank her savior, no one remembered a rescuer near that location named Paul. She wonders if he wasn’t an angel. The Bible tells us we often “entertain angels without even knowing it (Hebrews 13:2)." Knowing “Paul” would remain regardless helped her stay alive.

Fast forward 14 years to the horrors of yet another school shooting just before the holidays, we remember the attack on a San Bernardino, California, holiday office party, 2015. Fourteen dead, 21 wounded.

One of the wounded was Denise Peraza. But for the heroism of coworker Shannon Johnson, she would probably have been one of the fatalities.

As the party suddenly turned into a war zone, Denise and Shannon took cover under a table. She said, "I will always remember his left arm wrapped around me. Then three life-saving words.'I got you.'"

They were his last.

When the shooters found their hiding place Shannon covered Denise's body with his ... and gave his life to save hers. He was her “savior” as one broadcaster referred to Mr Johnson.*

In the Bible's account of the first Christmas the angel proclaims: "Unto you is born a Savior, which is Christ the Lord (Luke 2:11)."

Jesus is the One who saved me. How about you? I’m not just talking about life after death, though that’s eternally important. I mean Jesus saved me from a life dominated by fear, selfishness and pride. That’s the Life Abundant Jesus also came to this earth at Christmas to offer all who will receive and follow him: “But to those who received him he gave the right to become children of God (John 1:12)."

Jesus came and died so that I wouldn’t have to be separated from God anytime and forever because of my sin, which is “anything that separates and breaks relationships.” "He loves us and has freed us from our sins by His blood (John 3:16; Revelation 1:5)."

The ultimate, eternal, divine rescuer, Jesus, has a Christmas message for all: “I will never leave you (Matthew 28:19-20; Hebrews 13:5)." On the cross he stretched out his arms, then put them around you and me and said: "I got you."

Rick Sams is pastor emeritus of Alliance Friends Church.

Comments / 0

Related
Mitchellrepublic.com

Sermonette: Marijuana use and the Bible

This opinion column does not address or denounce prescribed medicinal use of marijuana or any other such substance — Pastor Moench. Some time ago I was asked, “According to the Bible, is marijuana use wrong?” The Bible doesn’t speak specifically about “marijuana use. However, there are Biblical principles that would apply.
RELIGION
Grand Island Independent

Does God exist?

A man went to a barbershop to have his hair cut and his beard trimmed. As the barber began to work, they began to have a good conversation. They talked about so many things and various subjects. When they eventually touched on the subject of God the barber said, “I don’t believe that God exists.”
RELIGION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Times Gazette

What if Adam, Eve avoided forbidden fruit

“Bees wouldn’t sting, bears wouldn’t bite, and bad things wouldn’t happen,” says Amanda, 6. Also, “you could keep lions and tigers for pets,” adds Marci, 9. “The world would be wonderful.”. Amanda and Marci may have been reading the prophet Isaiah, who wrote of a time when the lion will...
RELIGION
Daily News Of Newburyport

In the Spirit: Hope for a dying church

Troubled times for America: We had never been more divided politically. Battles raged over conflicting visions of freedom and justice. The country was on the brink of civil war. Business had been booming, but there were signs of impending economic collapse. Even more troubling, American Christians were in a spiritual malaise: discouraged and disillusioned.
RELIGION
Sampson Independent

The church sin

I, like so many others, have talked, posted, preached and written about 2 Chronicles 7:14. One key truth that we often miss in that verse, is
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shannon Johnson
Person
Christ
Person
Jesus
Lancaster Farming

How Does God Answer Our Prayers?

Last week, we looked at Scripture to discover the answer to the question, "Does God always answer prayer?" We learned that we first need to believe in God before we pray to him, and that God is not a magical being who will give us whatever we want if we just say the right prayer to him.
RELIGION
outreachmagazine.com

The Mystery of God Becoming a Man

How the wonder of the incarnation gives us encouragement and strength. Two thousand years ago, a question was posed to a group of religious men: “What do you think about the Christ? Whose Son is he?” (Matt. 22:42). This is a question that some of the greatest minds...
RELIGION
wordonfire.org

When Jesus Called My Sons, I Wanted to Know What For

The mother of the sons of Zebedee approached Jesus with her sons. and did him homage, wishing to ask him for something. one at your right and the other at your left, in your Kingdom.”. Jesus said in reply,. “You do not know what you are asking. – (Matt 20:...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Faith#The World Trade Center#Savior
arcamax.com

Why is the Bible refused as a source of truth?

Q: It seems strange that a book that has been around longer than all others is refused as a source of truth, especially when it is a book filled with hope and promise. – B.H. A: Unlike the books of men, the Bible is a book of promise—and hope—and it...
RELIGION
arcamax.com

If God is perfect, why does He get angry?

Q: If God is perfect, why does He get angry? Isn’t that a sin? – A.G. A: When the Bible tells us that God “is slow to anger” (Nahum 1:3), it simply means that He is patient beyond man’s capability. It takes a great deal to stir God’s anger – but when it happens, it is holy anger because God is pure and righteous. The prophet Nahum preached that God would take revenge on evil. “[He] will not leave the guilty unpunished” (v. 3, NIV). History often reflects that the wicked stay wicked. Who are the wicked? Those who break the law of God, and we have all broken God’s law.
RELIGION
Pride Publishing

Faith of A Mustard Seed

In his work: “The Mood of Christmas”, Howard Thurman writes on “The Hope of The Disinherited” saying: “In the book it is written that Simeon was a Jew full of years, who had hoped so long for Israel that his hope created the thing upon which it had fed. He said, “This child is destined for the downfall as well as for the rise of many a one in Israel; destined to be a Sign for man’s attack— to bring out the secret aims of many a heart” (Moffatt). Simeon in a sense is the symbol of the disinherited looking for the consolation of Israel. He felt that the Christ child was the answer. Was he right?
RELIGION
Messenger

Remembering ‘angels’

The holidays can be a hard time when you’ve lost someone you love. That’s why Gunderson Funeral Home hosts A Time For Angels each December, to honor those we’ve lost in the last year. The remembrance service was held Sunday at St. Olaf Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Emily Sauer...
FORT DODGE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Frontiersman

Preparing for the Coming of the Holy Family by Seeking to Build Faith and Love in My Family

I love the season of Advent. Advent is not Christmas. Rather, Advent is a quiet 4 week period of preparation for the coming of the Lord through personal reflection and prayer leading to repentance. In truth, repentance is part of the daily life of every believer. We believe that Jesus died and rose to save us from our sin, from ourselves. In response, as we believe in Jesus, a Christian disciple turns daily from their sin and turns daily in faith toward God’s forgiving grace in Jesus.
RELIGION
Fierce Marriage

God is love…but, love isn’t God!

Love might not be what you think it is. In this episode we’ll look at the wonderful, counter-cultural, biblical idea of love. Enjoy, and thanks for listening!. If our ministry has helped you, we’d be honored if you’d pray about partnering with us. Those who do can expect unique interactions, behind-the-scenes access, and random benefits like freebies, discount codes, and exclusive content. More than anything, you become a tangible part of our mission of pointing couples to Christ and commissioning marriages for the gospel. Become a partner today.
RELIGION
InspireMore

‘I’m done talking. Bye.’ Josh had broken the covenant. I would wait it out.’: Couple work through infidelity together, ‘Our family is loving every minute together’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “My husband was supposed to be home after work and he was late. I called a few times. No answer. He finally called back and in the most uncomfortable, emotionless voice said, ‘Ashley, we have to be done.’
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
concordia.edu

20 Christmas Bible Verses

Christmas is the time to celebrate the birth of the Lord Jesus Christ. We celebrate Christmas because the birth of Christ is a crucial part of the Gospel, which Todd Friel of Wretched Radio summarizes as "the good news of Jesus Christ, the God-man who died for sinners that we might be saved."
AUSTIN, TX
The Alliance Review

The Alliance Review

76
Followers
241
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Alliance, OH from The Alliance Review.

 http://the-review.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy