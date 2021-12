OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh on Monday confirmed the team’s top cover man, Marlon Humphrey, will be out the rest of the season after suffering a torn pectoral muscle during Sunday’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. “I’d prefer to have him, for sure,” Harbaugh said. “But we’ll go on with the guys we’ve got, and we have really good players that can step in and play. We’ll be ready to go.” Harbaugh said the team would spend the week determining who will take Humphrey’s place in coverage. “Some of it’s who you play, what the matchups are. We’ll...

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO