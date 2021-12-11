Vos Reappointed to STEM Advisory Council

On November 10 the Virginia Freedom of Information Advisory Council (FOIA Council) held its last meeting of 2021 and voted to recommend three legislative drafts. A revised version of HB 2000 (Roem), which was introduced in the 2021 legislative session, was endorsed by the FOIA Council. This bill would allow every citizen of the Commonwealth, and representatives of newspapers and magazines with circulation in the Commonwealth, and representatives of radio and television stations broadcasting in or into the Commonwealth to make four free two-hour FOIA requests per 31 consecutive days. Then after the 8 free hours per person per month, the highest rate that a locality could charge is $33/hour unless they successfully petition the court for a higher fee. The draft bill also requires public bodies to post on their website a written policy (i) explaining how the public body assesses charges for accessing or searching for requested records and (ii) noting the current fee charged, if any, by the public body for accessing and searching for the requested records.

