Vos Reappointed to STEM Advisory Council

The Quality Texas Foundation has appointed El Paso City Manager Tommy Gonzalez to a third term as board chair. The nonprofit helps businesses, hospitals, schools, government agencies and nonprofits improve their performance. It offers training, seminars and assessments, as well as recognizes organizations committed to performance excellence through the application of the Malcolm Baldrige Framework. “Tommy is an exemplary and proven leader who serves as a role model in the Baldrige process, focused on providing quality for El Paso and the state of Texas,” the foundation’s CEO Mac McGuire said in a news release. In 2019, Gonzalez was awarded the Baldrige Foundation Leadership Excellence Award in the government sector by the Malcolm Baldrige Foundation in Washington, D.C.
