Vos Reappointed to STEM Advisory Council

By Andrew Schneider
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Kim Reynolds announced appointments to Iowa’s boards and commissions. Teri...

Indianola City Council Approves Election Ward Lines

The Indianola City Council approved the new districts and precincts for future Indianola city elections at their meeting Monday. Interim City Manager Charlie Dissell tells KNIA News due to state law, the council had to approve the new maps within a certain time frame, and the maps ended with fairly equal populations with no drastic changes to the ward lines.
INDIANOLA, IA
kiwaradio.com

Governor Reynolds Appoints Two Sioux County Women To State Boards

Des Moines, Iowa – Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has announced appointments to 41 of the states’s boards and commissions. Two Sioux County women were among 73 Iowans on the governor’s list of appointees. Karen Bentsen was appointed to serve on the Board of Nursing Home Administrators, while Deb Mauricio was named to the Iowa Workforce Development Board. Both appointments require confirmation by the Iowa Senate.
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
vaco.org

Virginia Freedom of Information Advisory Council recommends legislative draft bills for 2022 session

On November 10 the Virginia Freedom of Information Advisory Council (FOIA Council) held its last meeting of 2021 and voted to recommend three legislative drafts. A revised version of HB 2000 (Roem), which was introduced in the 2021 legislative session, was endorsed by the FOIA Council. This bill would allow every citizen of the Commonwealth, and representatives of newspapers and magazines with circulation in the Commonwealth, and representatives of radio and television stations broadcasting in or into the Commonwealth to make four free two-hour FOIA requests per 31 consecutive days. Then after the 8 free hours per person per month, the highest rate that a locality could charge is $33/hour unless they successfully petition the court for a higher fee. The draft bill also requires public bodies to post on their website a written policy (i) explaining how the public body assesses charges for accessing or searching for requested records and (ii) noting the current fee charged, if any, by the public body for accessing and searching for the requested records.
POLITICS
State
Iowa State
Salina Post

Governor reappoints Marion's Hannaford to abstracters board

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced an appointment to the following boards and commissions:. *Appointment is subject to Senate confirmation. The purpose of the board is to license abstracters to protect public in land transactions. Jill Reynard, Riley (reappointment) Roger Hannaford, Marion (reappointment) Public Employee Relations Board. The...
TOPEKA, KS
kniakrls.com

Indianola School Board Receives Report from Advisory Committee

The Indianola School Board reviewed the reports from the School Improvement Advisory Committee at their most recent meeting, discussing the availability of teaching financial literacy to high school students. Superintendent Art Sathoff tells KNIA News not only is there a big picture economics class, but also a personal finance class that can go over practical applications of when they leave school.
INDIANOLA, IA
Kim Reynolds
ualr.edu

Reed Named to SREB Student Success Advisory Council

Heather Reed, director of Student Retention Initiatives, has been selected to join the Southern Regional Education Board (SREB) Student Success Advisory Council. The SREB Student Success Advisory Council was established to identify challenges, shared interests, and recommend changes in policy and practice to support the successful retention, graduation, and workforce entry of underserved and low-income students.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
iheart.com

Governor Kim Reynolds to Extend Iowa's COVID Emergency Health Declaration

(Iowa) -- Iowa's COVID-19 Health Emergency Declaration will continue through the end of the year. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds says she will extend the declaration that temporarily suspends certain state regulations on medical services and provides state resources to local communities. Iowa currently has the highest number of COVID hospitalizations so far in 2021 at 777, with 185 in intensive care units.
IOWA STATE
Law.com

Former Judges Join Connecticut CASA Advisory Council

Former judges Joette Katz and Angela Robinson recently joined the advisory council of Connecticut Court Appointed Special Advocates, the national volunteer organization dedicated to advocating for children who have experienced abuse and neglect. Katz, a partner at Shipman & Goodwin, served eight years as Commissioner of the Connecticut State Department...
islandfreepress.org

Dare County Emergency Management Director Drew Pearson Appointed to FEMA Regional Advisory Council

Dare County has announced that Gracia Szczech, the regional administrator for Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Region IV, recently selected Dare County Emergency Management Director Drew Pearson to serve on the region’s Regional Advisory Council (RAC). The RAC is tasked with advising the regional administrator on numerous emergency management issues,...
DARE COUNTY, NC
mainstreetnews.com

Gwinnett Schools seek applicants for superintendent’s student advisory council

Gwinnett County Public Schools’ Superintendent Calvin J. Watts announced today that applications are now available for students want to serve on a new superintendent’s student advisory council. This new student advisory council will provide feedback, experiences, and perspectives on a variety of issues affecting students, schools, and communities to the superintendent. The goal for the council’s membership is that it will be comprised of two students representing each Gwinnett middle and high school.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
elpasoinc.com

El Paso city manager reappointed to Quality Texas Foundation board

The Quality Texas Foundation has appointed El Paso City Manager Tommy Gonzalez to a third term as board chair. The nonprofit helps businesses, hospitals, schools, government agencies and nonprofits improve their performance. It offers training, seminars and assessments, as well as recognizes organizations committed to performance excellence through the application of the Malcolm Baldrige Framework. “Tommy is an exemplary and proven leader who serves as a role model in the Baldrige process, focused on providing quality for El Paso and the state of Texas,” the foundation’s CEO Mac McGuire said in a news release. In 2019, Gonzalez was awarded the Baldrige Foundation Leadership Excellence Award in the government sector by the Malcolm Baldrige Foundation in Washington, D.C.
EL PASO, TX
kfgo.com

Secretary of Health to depart Noem’s administration

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Friday announced the resignation of her Secretary of Health, who helped steer the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. Kim Malsam-Rysdon played a right-hand role as Noem went without most restrictions during the pandemic. Malsam-Rysdon oversaw the state’s testing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Politics
FingerLakes1.com

When is a mandate not a mandate? Hochul says counties free to ignore mask “mandate”

On the day a mask mandate went into effect in public spaces in New York, Governor Kathy Hochul said the state will not enforce it, saying it’s up to counties to decide. The Governor said Monday “ I do hope that the businesses will enforce this. And individuals will understand how important it is. We have left it to the counties to enforce, so counties can choose not to enforce. But we hope counties are enforcing.” Hochul’s announcement comes as many counties have already said they have no intention of enforcing the mandate, which gave businesses the choice between making all their customers wear masks, or checking for vaccination status.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
peakofohio.com

Two Board Members Reappointed to Logan County Board of Developmental Disabilities

The Logan County Board of Developmental Disabilities (LCBDD) met yesterday (November 29, 2021). Superintendent Saul Bauer was pleased to share the Logan County Commissioner’s reappointed Valerie Robb and Lindsay Krieger to serve another term on the board. Robb will begin her third term on December 31, 2021, and Krieger will begin her first full term on December 31, 2021. Robb is the president of the board and Krieger is the first person to sit on the board who also receives LCBDD services. Bauer is very grateful for their continued dedication and support.
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
Yale Daily News

Environmental Advisory Council talks leaf blowers

At their meeting on Wednesday night, the New Haven Environmental Advisory Council discussed the risks of gas-powered leaf blowers in New Haven and their recent steps toward a Board of Alders public hearing on the issue. The EAC, chaired by Laura Cahn, acts as a liaison between New Haven residents...
NEW HAVEN, CT

