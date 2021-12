Governor Andy Beshear reported at his press conference Thursday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a request from Pfizer to allow individuals as young as 16 to get a Pfizer booster shot. He said the next step is to wait for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to approve. Like adults, 16- and 17-year-olds would need to wait six months after getting their second vaccine dose before getting a booster.

HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO