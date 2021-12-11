Franklin and Colbert counties under tornado warning

Time magazine named Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder Elon Musk as its 2021 Person of the Year on Monday. Time's editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal explained the decision to pick the richest man on Earth, saying he was emblematic of 2021 and the year's most influential person. "Person of the Year is...
New York (CNN) — A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here. Sunday morning's big surprise in the TV news world, Chris Wallace signing off from Fox News, was followed by a second surprise a few minutes later: Wallace is joining CNN as an anchor on the CNN+ streaming service.
(CNN) — The Supreme Court turned away two emergency requests Monday from health care workers, doctors and nurses in New York to block the state's vaccine mandate. Justices Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Clarence Thomas dissented. The dispute arose when three nurses and a group called We the Patriots...
The legal wrangling between USA Gymnastics and the hundreds of victims of sexual abuse by former national team doctor Larry Nassar, among others, is over after a $380 million settlement was reached. The fight for substantive change within the sport’s national governing body is just beginning. A federal bankruptcy...
WASHINGTON (AP) — No U.S. troops involved in the August drone strike that killed innocent Kabul civilians and children will face disciplinary action, U.S. defense officials said Monday. The Pentagon said that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has approved recommendations for improvements in strike operations from the generals who lead...
Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who was convicted of murdering George Floyd, plans to change his not guilty plea on federal charges that he violated Floyd's civil rights, according to a court notice. A court filing in the U.S. District Court in Minnesota indicated Chauvin will appear at...
(CNN) — The House select committee investigating the January 6 riot at the US Capitol is prepared to vote Monday on whether former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows should be referred to the Department of Justice on criminal contempt of Congress charges. Members of the panel will...
Kim Kardashian West announced Monday that she has passed the California "baby bar" law exam. The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star first said she wanted to become a lawyer in 2019, and has documented her journey to a law degree ever since. "OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!!"...
A federal appeals court on Monday grappled with former President Trump 's effort to block a Democrat-led congressional committee in its renewed push to obtain his personal financial records. A three-judge panel for the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals heard oral arguments over a 2019 subpoena from the House Oversight...
London (CNN) — Britain is facing a "tidal wave" of infections from the new Omicron coronavirus variant, ministers have warned, as they sound the alarm on rapid transmission rates in London and across the country. On Monday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed the country's first death of a...
