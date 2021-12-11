ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says tornado death toll expected to rise 50 to 70 people

By Eileen Holliday
NYPost
NYPost
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LmwPg_0dKB290i00
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear holds a media briefing following the deadly tornadoes on Dec. 11, 2021. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear / Youtube

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said the death toll is expected to rise between 50 and 70 deaths in the wake of the tornadoes and storms that ripped through the Midwest.

“We have deaths in multiple counties,” he said during a live press conference Saturday morning.

“This is one of the toughest nights in Kentucky’s history… We are here for you. We love you. We are praying for you.”

Beshear declared a state of emergency earlier Saturday.

Officials said this could be the most devastating and largest tornadoes to ever touch down in Kentucky. A graphic provided during the briefing shows the distance the tornado traveled from when it first touched down — totaling 223 miles.

The National Guard and all state emergency services are being mobilized throughout the state as search and rescue efforts remain underway.

Power outages continues to increase significantly, officials said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A6XNT_0dKB290i00
The Graves County Courthouse in Mayfield, Ky. suffered damage in the storm.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pshWs_0dKB290i00
A graphic provided during the briefing shows the distance the tornado traveled from when it first touched down — totaling 223 miles.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35sISA_0dKB290i00
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said there were four likely tornadoes to rip through the state on Dec. 10, 2021.

The tornado and deadly storm system ripped through Arkansas, Kentucky, Tennessee, Missouri, and Illinois on Friday night — destroying buildings, leaving others dead and dozens of others trapped inside buildings.

Three people died in severe weather in Tennessee, one person died and several were injured in an apparent tornado at an Arkansas nursing home, and emergency crews in southern Illinois were responding to reports of workers trapped inside an Amazon warehouse after its roof collapsed from storm damage.

At least one fatality was also reported in Missouri as severe storms, some believed to be tornadoes, swept across the Midwest and parts of the South late Friday and into Saturday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RKCKu_0dKB290i00
First responders report to the scene of an Amazon fulfillment center, which partially collapsed in the storm in Edwardsville, Ill. on Dec. 10, 2021.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UN9gv_0dKB290i00
The Mississippi County Office of Emergency Management shows damage to a building in Leachville, Ark. on Dec. 10, 2021.

CBS News

Kim Kardashian West passes "baby bar" law exam

Kim Kardashian West announced Monday that she has passed the California "baby bar" law exam. The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star first said she wanted to become a lawyer in 2019, and has documented her journey to a law degree ever since. "OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!!"...
CELEBRITIES
