Woman Taken To Hospital Among Victims In String Of North Side Armed Robberies

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q7r8Y_0dKB287z00

Mary Chappell

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman taken to the hospital was among the victims in a string of North Side armed robberies late Friday and early Saturday, police said.

A group of five men and three women were walking in Lakeview at about 11:45 p.m. in the 800 block of West Barry Avenue when a dark-colored sedan pulled up next to them, police said. Three armed men jumped out of the car and approached the group while another man stayed in the driver’s seat of the sedan. The offenders demanded the group’s purses, wallets and phones, police said. The entire group complied and the offenders fled the scene, police said.

Also in Lakeview at about 11:50 p.m. in the 600 block of West Melrose Avenue, a woman, 34, was walking when she was approached by three armed men, who snatched her purse and wallet from her hands and struck her in the head before fleeing the scene in a blue sedan. She was bruised in the head and was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition.

The second incident was in Lincoln Park in the 1700 block of West Wrightwood at 12:10 a.m. Police said a 28-year-old man and 26-year-old woman were walking outside when they were approached by two armed men who demanded their cellphones and wallets. The victims complied and the offenders ran to a blue sedan, occupied by an unidentified male driver. There were no injuries reported.

Police wouldn’t confirm Saturday morning if the incidents were related. Nobody is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.

