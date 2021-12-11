No Surprise ,Pfizer and BioNTech said initial lab studies show a third dose of their Covid-19 vaccine may be needed to neutralize the omicron variant

Two doses of the Pfizer and AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines induce lower levels of antibodies against Omicron a new study suggests.Researchers said the findings indicate the new variant has the potential to drive a further wave of infections, including among those already vaccinated.However, the team from the University of Oxford said there is currently no evidence of increased potential to cause severe disease, hospital admission or deaths in vaccinated populations.Antibodies are produced by the immune system in response to antigens, in a bid to fight off disease.The findings came as Health Secretary Sajid Javid said it would be “completely unfair”...

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 11 HOURS AGO