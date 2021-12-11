ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No Surprise ,Pfizer and BioNTech said initial lab studies show a third dose of their Covid-19 vaccine may be needed to neutralize the omicron variant

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRidgewood NJ, having only been on the global radar since late November, early analysis around the world regarding the Omicron variant of concern (VOC) is providing insight into its characteristics and risks. Some preliminary laboratory analyses suggest that the Omicron variant could exhibit some resistance to SARS-CoV-2 vaccines. One study conducted...

Comments / 75

Jacob Wattage
1d ago

guinea pigs is what them companies are doing and it's killing you and giving you people more variety of verients coming from the experiments the United States government is conducting on the people against there knowledge with communist style dictatorship , nullifying your rights and freedoms

1Psalm91
1d ago

The guy that runs BioNTECH said in an interview that he has not even taken the vaccine but yet they are pushing everyone else to take it. Amazing!!

paul
1d ago

this variant is definitely going to be no problem for normal peoples immune systems to handle. I don't know about those who have messed with their immune systems with the vaccine but we will see

