COVID-hit Tottenham risks forfeit as UEFA scraps Rennes game

 2 days ago

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham’s postponed Europa Conference League game against Rennes will not be...

Reuters

Spurs game against Rennes postponed, UEFA confirms

LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Tottenham Hotspur's Europa Conference League game at home to Stade Rennais on Thursday will not go ahead as planned, UEFA has announced, after a COVID-19 outbreak at the Premier League club. Spurs said on Wednesday the match had been called off after manager Antonio Conte...
UEFA
tothelaneandback.com

UEFA in favour for Tottenham vs Rennes Europa Conference League match despite Covid outbreak

UEFA in favour for Tottenham vs Rennes Europa Conference League match despite Covid outbreak. According to Football.London, UEFA is reluctant to postpone the Tottenham Hotspur vs Rennes Europa Conference League match despite several Spurs players being infected by the Covid-19 virus. Tottenham recently suffered a Covid-19 crisis. It is believed...
UEFA
fourfourtwo.com

Tottenham’s clash with Rennes will not be played with UEFA set to decide outcome

Tottenham’s Europa Conference League home clash against Rennes will not be played, UEFA has announced. Spurs announced late on Wednesday that the game, which would have been their concluding match in Group G, would not take place the next day following a number of positive coronavirus cases at the club, with Rennes then accusing them of making an “unilateral decision”.
UEFA
#Covid#Rennes#Forfeit#Tottenham#Ap#Europa Conference League#Spurs
The Guardian

Uefa scraps plan to reschedule Spurs v Rennes with outcome still unclear

Tottenham’s Europa Conference League home clash against Rennes will not be played, Uefa has announced. Spurs confirmed late on Wednesday that the game, which would have been their concluding match in Group G, would not take place the next day following a number of positive coronavirus cases at the club, with Rennes then accusing them of making an “unilateral decision”. A subsequent statement from Uefa on Saturday said attempts to reschedule the fixture had been unsuccessful and that it will now not happen at all, with the matter being referred to its control, ethics and disciplinary body for a decision to be taken.
UEFA
SB Nation

UEFA declares Tottenham’s ECL match postponed; Rennes reportedly unwilling to reschedule

It’s official, sorta! After a few hours of speculation that involved Tottenham Hotspur making a unilateral statement about today’s scheduled Europa Conference League match and Rennes sniping back and accusing Spurs of “lacking fair play,” UEFA has finally weighed in. The federation issued a short statement that confirmed Tottenham’s statement, saying that match today will NOT take place due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak at Spurs.
UEFA
NBC Sports

UEFA release statement on Tottenham vs Rennes

UEFA have released a statement on Tottenham vs Rennes, as European soccer’s governing body say the postponed Europa Conference League game will now not be played. After Spurs announced they could not play the match on Thursday due to a COVID-19 outbreak among their players (eight players and five staff members tested positive), the game was postponed.
UEFA
