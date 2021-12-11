ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omicron variant

 2 days ago

Ridgewood NJ, having only been on the global radar since late November, early analysis around the world regarding the Omicron variant of concern (VOC) is providing insight into its characteristics and risks. Some preliminary laboratory...

bloomberglaw.com

Boosters Provide 70% to 75% Omicron Protection in U.K. Study (1)

Covid vaccine boosters improve protection to as much as 75% against a rapidly spreading omicron variant that’s much more likely to bypass two doses than earlier strains, preliminary U.K. data show. The basic course of shots from. AstraZeneca Plc. and the. Pfizer Inc.- BioNTech SE. partnership provided much lower...
HEALTH
tucsonpost.com

Omicron variant could replace Delta strain globally: Head of Russian Gamaleya Institute

Moscow [Russia], December 13 (ANI/Sputnik): The Omicron strain of the coronavirus could eventually replace the Delta variant, as it is already happening in South Africa, Alexander Gintsburg, the director of Russia's Gamaleya Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, told Sputnik. "Reports are coming in that in South Africa it [Omicron]...
WORLD
ABC7 Chicago

Fauci says omicron variant can evade vaccine protection, but COVID boosters help

In "sobering news," omicron can evade the protection initial vaccines give, but boosters increase efficacy and better protect against the newest variant of concern, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday. The variant can also evade protections provided by monoclonal antibodies and convalescent plasma, the White House chief medical adviser told ABC's...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron spreads faster and weakens vaccine efficacy, WHO says

The new omicron coronavirus variant spreads faster and considerably reduces vaccine efficacy compared to the delta variant, but may cause less severe symptoms according to early data, the World Health Organisation said on Sunday.Delta, first identified in India earlier this year, is currently the dominant variant of the novel coronavirus and is responsible for most of the world’s infections.Scientists and health experts have, however, continued to raise concerns about omicron which has over 50 mutations compared to the delta variant, including 26-32 in the spike protein, which enables the virus to enter human cells.As of 9 December, the WHO said...
SCIENCE
theridgewoodblog.net

No Surprise ,Pfizer and BioNTech said initial lab studies show a third dose of their Covid-19 vaccine may be needed to neutralize the omicron variant

Ridgewood NJ, having only been on the global radar since late November, early analysis around the world regarding the Omicron variant of concern (VOC) is providing insight into its characteristics and risks. Some preliminary laboratory analyses suggest that the Omicron variant could exhibit some resistance to SARS-CoV-2 vaccines. One study conducted by researchers in Germany (preprint) found that blood serum collected from fully vaccinated individuals had reduced efficacy in neutralizing the Omicron variant. The researchers tested sera from a variety of vaccinated patients, including those who received the Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, and AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccines, including some with heterologous combinations and some who received booster doses. The researchers observed reductions in neutralizing capacity on the order of 10-30 times, compared to the Delta variant. Additionally, sera from participants who received a heterologous combination of the AstraZeneca-Oxford and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines exhibited “no efficacy against Omicron.” Preliminary findings from studies conducted by researchers in South Africa and Sweden (both preprint) are similar.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
deseret.com

Omicron variant is more transmissible than delta, according to study from Japan

A new study in Japan found that the omicron variant of the coronavirus is 4.2 times more contagious in its early stages than the delta variant, per Barron’s. “The Omicron variant transmits more, and escapes immunity built naturally and through vaccines more,” said Hiroshi Nishiura, professor of health and environmental sciences at Kyoto University who conducted the study, the report added.
HEALTH
NBC Washington

DC Announces First Known Cases of COVID-19 Omicron Variant; 4 Test Positive

D.C. announced its first confirmed cases of the COVID-19 omicron variant Sunday after four people tested positive, according to D.C. Health. Three women and one man who are all vaccinated contracted the variant in unrelated cases. Their close contacts have been notified, the department said. Their current conditions and potential...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Axios

The winter Omicron wave is coming — quickly

Data flooding in from South Africa and Europe is clear: The Omicron variant is spreading extremely quickly, including among vaccinated people. Why it matters: If this trend holds up, that means a lot of people — around the world and in the U.S. — are about to get sick, even if only mildly so.
WORLD
The Independent

Covid news live: WHO races to assess severity of Omicron variant as Japan shuts borders

The WHO says it is not yet clear whether Omicron is more transmissible than other Covid variants, including Delta, though its discovery has coincided with an uptick in cases in South Africa. The global health agency said it is working with researchers across the world to establish whether the new “variant of concern” causes “more severe disease compared to infections with other variants”. Meanwhile, secondary school students across England have been told they must once again wear face coverings in communal areas, as the government attempts to contain the spread of the variant.Under the new guidance – which comes...
PUBLIC HEALTH

