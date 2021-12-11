ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
America needs a sturdier system [letter]

Cover picture for the articleI believe that our democracy is in the direst and most dangerous straits, largely because of the heinous actions of former President Donald Trump and those around him who helped him attempt an autogolpe (self-coup). We need to urge passage of the Protecting Our Democracy Act...

The Independent

Explosive PowerPoint presentation detailing plan to overturn election for Trump discovered by Jan 6 committee

A PowerPoint presentation that bears the exact title as one that former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has turned over to the House of Representatives select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection alleged that China had effective control of American voting machines and urged the declaration of a “national security emergency” as a pretext for throwing out election results in several US states.According to a letter to Mr Meadows’s attorney from select committee chair Bennie Thompson, Mr Meadows delivered a copy of a presentation, “Election Fraud, Foreign Interference & Options for 6 JAN”, to the committee before...
Lancaster Online

Rep. Smucker keeps embarrassing us [letter]

If you thought you could not be embarrassed any further by U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker, just read his November newsletter, in which he expresses his opposition to any COVID-19 vaccine mandates. In his attempt to keep a grip on power, Smucker opposes his constituents’ attempts to keep a grip on...
Lancaster Online

Legislators won’t change anything [letter]

Instead of telling citizens to look at maps for redistricting, please tell us exactly how we can make an impact. The description of U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker in your Dec. 5 editorial (“Map madness”) is testimony to why we should not contact our local legislators. Why would any current legislator want to change anything?
Matt Ford
My Country 95.5

Jan. 6 Panel Subpoenas 6 Who Helped Plan Trump Rallies

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection is subpoenaing six more people who the panel says were involved in the organization and planning of rallies that aimed to overturn Donald Trump’s defeat in the 2020 presidential election. The committee chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson,...
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: Jan. 6 committee dealt two big blows

BREAKING — A federal judge today set a July 18 date for STEVE BANNON’s trial for contempt of Congress, Kyle Cheney reports. The date essentially splits the difference between the Justice Department’s request for April 15 and Bannon’s ask for Oct. 22. — What this means for the Jan. 6...
Current Publishing

Letter: America’s 3-party political system

As an independent voter who has voted more Republican than Democrat, I am concerned with the direction our political system has taken in recent years. When will people realize we now have three political parties?. We have the Democratic party, the Republican party and the Trump party. They are three...
Lancaster Online

Democrats seek to save the nation [letter]

I have to wonder where the person who wrote the Nov. 28 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline letter “Democrats destroying us” has been for the last five years. Democrats are saving the union from the criminal syndicate of the past administration. Once elected (by a technicality), former President Donald Trump alienated...
Cumberland County Sentinel

Letter: Wake up, America

Contrary to what the current administration in DC would have us believe, the biggest threat to America is today’s Marxist or socialist-controlled progressives in the Democratic party. There isn’t one socialist or communist country in the world migrants are trying to get into. The U.S. Customs and Border Protection enforcement...
MSNBC

Revelations raise new questions about Mark Meadows, Jan. 6

When it comes to the investigation into the Jan. 6 attack, former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has been a little indecisive in recent weeks. A month ago, for example, the North Carolina Republican defied a subpoena from the bipartisan committee investigating the assault on the Capitol. He then changed direction and agreed to start cooperating with the congressional probe.
Washington Post

The role of violent threats in Trump’s GOP reign, according to Republicans

Tim Alberta is out with his latest must-read this week — a profile of freshman Rep. Peter Meijer (R-Mich.). Meijer joined Congress just days before the Capitol insurrection and almost immediately jeopardized his political career by supporting Donald Trump’s impeachment. It’s a must-read, but a tough read. That’s...
Washington Post

Now It’s the Supreme Court’s Turn on Trump’s Jan. 6 Records

The U.S. Congress wants to know whether former President Donald Trump issued a Code Red to insurrectionists who may have orchestrated the Capitol siege on Jan. 6. And a federal appellate court just ruled that legislators are entitled to Trump’s White House records as they try to answer that question – teeing up a Supreme Court review that puts in play such weighty matters as executive privilege, the separation of powers and the foundations of American democracy.It’s also a historic flashpoint that will, inevitably, continue highlighting vast differences separating the nation’s two political parties as they parse the attack. Democrats, aided by a handful of Republicans, have steadily pressed an investigation meant to establish a clear fact pattern around the siege and call to account anyone who plotted to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Republicans, for the most part, have closed ranks around Trump, dismissing the gravity and implications of Jan. 6 by likening the insurrectionists to unruly tourists, run-of-the-mill protesters or dedicated patriots.A three-judge panel of the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia was having none of this when it issued its 68-page ruling on Thursday.“A large crowd of President Trump’s supporters — including some armed with weapons and wearing full tactical gear — marched to the Capitol and violently broke into the building to try and prevent Congress’s certification of the election results,” the court noted. “Police officers were attacked with chemical agents, beaten with flag poles and frozen water bottles, and crushed between doors and throngs of rioters … The events of January 6, 2021 marked the most significant assault on the Capitol since the War of 1812. The building was desecrated, blood was shed, and several individuals lost their lives.”That ferocious tableau, evoking domestic terrorism, informed the court’s perspective on the gravity and necessity of the January 6th Committee’s investigation. The court catalogued the various records the committee has sought, including call and visitor logs, calendars, schedules, and the like, and noted that Trump provided some while recently trying to exclude others by claiming privilege. The Biden White House overruled that claim, noting that it would prevent “the extraordinary events” of Jan. 6 from being “subject to a full accounting to ensure nothing similar ever happens again.”Trump then sued to stop disclosure, arguing that the committee’s request violated his presidential privileges and served no valid legislative purpose. The appellate court excoriated Trump’s argument. It pointed out that his lawyers had “provided no basis” to override the White House’s ruling and the “unique legislative need for these documents.” The documents “are directly relevant to the Committee’s inquiry into an attack on the Legislative Branch and its constitutional role in the peaceful transfer of power,” the court added.On top of all of that, the court pointed to “Trump’s failure even to allege, let alone demonstrate, any particularized harm that would arise from disclosure.” Indeed, there was no reason for the court, “after a sufficient showing of congressional need,” to “second guess a sitting President’s judgment that invoking privilege is not in the best interests of the United States.”After a tour of relevant case law, the court concluded its ruling by returning to the fundamentals informing its decision. “Our Constitution divides, checks, and balances power to preserve democracy and to ensure liberty,” it noted. “Essential to the rule of law is the principle that a former President must meet the same legal standards for obtaining preliminary injunctive relief as everyone else. And former President Trump has failed that task.”
