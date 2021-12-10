ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Bain Capital takeover loses crucial LV= member vote

By Ayesha Venkataraman
internationalinvestment.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe membership vote to sell mutual insurer LV= to Bain Capital has failed after too few members voted in favour of the deal at the Special General Meeting. While 69% of the 174,240 members present at the SGM voted in favour of the deal with the private equity firm, it fell...

www.internationalinvestment.net

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Kroll debt rating agency agrees to be acquired by Parthenon Capital

Kroll Bond Rating Agency Inc. (KBRA) said Monday it agreed to sell a majority stake in the 400-employee company to private equity firm Parthenon Capital LLC for $900 million. KBRA operates five offices in the U.S. and Europe and has issued more than 51,000 ratings with nearly $3 trillion in rated issuance since it launched in 2010. KBRA CEO, president and co-founder Jim Nadler led the deal, along with Parthenon Capital's co-CEO Brian Golson and partner Zach Sadek led the deal.
BUSINESS
internationalinvestment.net

Next steps: LV= receives 'substantively different' Royal London offer

Royal London has offered to reopen negotiations with LV= on a mutual merger after members of the latter voted down a takeover from private equity firm last Friday (10 December). LV= said in a statement given to Professional Adviser that it had received an unsolicited preliminary merger proposal from Royal...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Victory for the Mail as £530million LV deal is blocked: Chairman quits after mutual's members reject takeover by US private equity sharks

Members of historic insurer LV yesterday voted down the firm's controversial £530million takeover by a US private equity shark. The 1.2million policyholders, who together own the 178-year-old firm, rejected the takeover attempt by Bain Capital in a victory for the Daily Mail. Just minutes after the results were announced,...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Hartigan
BBC

LV= members reject sale to private equity firm Bain Capital

Members of LV= have rejected selling the insurance mutual to US private equity firm Bain Capital for £530m. The sale of LV= to Bain Capital had been controversial, drawing criticism from politicians from several parties. LV= chief executive Mark Hartigan had said that for the business to survive it...
BUSINESS
irei.com

Bain Capital Real Estate Fund II closes at $3b

Bain Capital Real Estate has completed a final closing of its Bain Capital Real Estate Fund II, with more than $3 billion of equity commitments. According to a spokesperson, Bain Capital employees committed approximately $220 million to the fund, which continues the firm’s heritage of being one of the largest investors in each of its funds.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lv#Sgm#Board
maryvilleforum.com

GRM to return capital credits to members

PRINCETON, Mo. — The GRM Networks Board of Directors has authorized the return of $3 million in patronage capital credits to GRM’s member-owners. Of the $3 million, $2.5 million will be paid to members with service in 1998, and the remaining $500,000 will be paid to members with service in 2020.
PRINCETON, MO
internationalinvestment.net

LV= interview: Behind a public private equity takeover

In one of the most public takeovers of recent times, the sale of LV= to Bain Capital has provided trade and national news publications alike with plenty of headlines and readers with no end of intrigue. International Investment recently reported (24 November) that British mutual insurer LV will be acquired...
BUSINESS
Insurance Journal

Bain Capital Makes Final Pitch for UK Mutual Insurer LV=

Bain Capital has made a final pitch to members of British insurer LV= to back its takeover bid, after a lengthy sale process that’s drawn a dozen offers as well as political heat about preserving mutual firms. The deal will bring investment in LV=’s growth, including an upgrade to technology...
BUSINESS
Biz Times

Harley’s LiveWire division will merge with SPAC to become publicly traded

Harley-Davidson Inc. plans to merge LiveWire, its electric motorcycle division, with AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. or ABIC, a special purpose acquisition corporation, in a deal that would make the brand the first publicly traded EV motorcycle company in the U.S. Harley will still retain 74% ownership of LiveWire and Jochen Zeitz,...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
internationalinvestment.net

Jupiter hires advisory firm to prepare for possible takeover bid - reports

Jupiter Fund Management has appointed an advisory firm as part of its defence against a potential takeover bid, according to reports. On 11 December, Sky News reported that the asset management firm has not yet received a bid but that sources have said it believes it is "on the radar" of a number of potential bidders.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Bitcoin company Nydig draws $7 billion valuation in funding round

New York Digital Investment Group LLC (Nydig] said Tuesday that WestCap Management led a $1 billion growth equity investment in the bitcoin specialist at a total valuation of more than $7 billion for the company. Prior lead investors Bessemer Venture Partners and FinTech Collective also made additional investments, along with strategic partners and existing investors Affirm, FIS, Fiserv , MassMutual, Morgan Stanley , and New York Life. "Our roster of partnerships and strategic investors lays the foundation for Nydig to become the leading provider of bitcoin solutions for businesses in any industry, and this new equity capital will further accelerate progress towards making this exciting network accessible -- and useful -- to all," said Nydig co-founder and CEO Robert Gutmann.
MARKETS
internationalinvestment.net

Rathbone Unit Trust management hires Sanlam's Carroll as CIO

Rathbone Unit Trust Management (RUTM) has hired Sanlam's Tom Carroll (pictured) as chief investment officer, ahead of Julian Chillingworth's retirement next year. The role, which is subject to regulatory approval, will see Carroll based in the firm's London office. He will report to RUTM CEO Mike Webb, and work closely alongside recently-appointed co-CIOs of Rathbone Investment Management Elizabeth Savage and Edward Smith.
BUSINESS
internationalinvestment.net

Lombard Odier names former top Deutsche Bank executive as managing partner

Jean-Pascal Porcherot is to become managing partner of Lombard Odier effective 1 January 2022. Within the partnership, he will be responsible for Lombard Odier Investment Managers (LOIM), the Group's asset management division, and will continue to run LOIM together with Nathalia Barazal. He will remain based in Geneva. Jean-Pascal Porcherot...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Ex-Affirm Exec Named Latest Bain Capital Ventures Partner

Bain Capital Ventures has appointed a former executive from buy now, pay later platform Affirm to serve as its newest partner. As TechCrunch reported Monday (Dec. 6), Christina Melas-Kyriazi will focus her efforts on seed and Series A funding for up-and-coming FinTech and commerce firms, working out of Bain Capital Ventures’ San Francisco office.
BOSTON, MA
internationalinvestment.net

People Moves: Allfunds, Maitland, Carey Olsen, Eastspring Investments, IFC Forum, Robeco, Mediolanum IF, Maitri AM

Allfunds has named Ignacio Izquierdo Saugar as regional manager for Iberia and Latin America. Reporting to Gianluca Renzini, chief commercial officer, he will manage the relationship with Allfunds' over 278 current institutional clients across Iberia and Latin America. Allfunds is headquartered in Madrid and runs offices in Bogota, Sao Paolo...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

NBCUniversal Taps Blackstone’s Jen Friedman to Lead Global Communications

NBCUniversal has tapped Jen Friedman to lead global communications after the recent role change of former communications chief Hilary Smith. Friedman will join NBCU as evp communications on January 10 from Blackstone, where she served as the managing director for public affairs at the investment management company, according to a message to staff on Tuesday from Adam Miller, NBCU’s evp and parent company Comcast’s chief administration officer. The incoming executive will report to Miller and work closely with NBCU CEO Jeff Shell. She takes on a position previously held by Smith, who left the corporate communications role in October to oversee NBCU’s corporate social responsibility. Friedman has extensive experience in governmental communications roles. Prior to joining Blackstone and holding an executive position at General Electric, Friedman was the White House deputy press secretary in the Obama administration. She was also the senior strategic communications adviser for the National Economic Council and oversaw communications for former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, as well as held communications positions at the U.S. Department of Treasury, Department of Commerce and the Department of Homeland Security.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy