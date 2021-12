The Lancers took on Francis Howell at home, in a battle that came down to the last seconds and gave the Lancers a 75-74 in in their first home game. The team now stands 3-1. Junior Matt Haefner had the game-winning shot with just two seconds left, and he had a total of 36 points in the game. On Dec. 17, the Lancers take on District rival Marquette at 7 p.m. at home.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 2 DAYS AGO