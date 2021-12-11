ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

At least 50 dead as tornadoes devastate Kentucky

wbch.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KENTUCKY) -- A devastating tornado outbreak in western Kentucky has claimed the lives of at least 50 people, according to Gov. Andy Beshear. The total could reach 75 to 100 people, he added, calling it "one of the hardest nights in Kentucky history." One tornado was on the ground...

wbch.com

The Independent

Before and after satellite images reveal shocking extent of tornadoes’ destruction

Satellite images of the tornadoes that swept through six states in the US show the extent of damage and destruction they left in their wake. Scores are feared dead across the midwest and the southern US following the string of strong nocturnal tornadoes overnight between Friday and Saturday. The winter storm began in the early hours on Friday and tore through tore through Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee. In Illinois, an Amazon warehouse, where the roof and a wall the length of a football field caved in, collapsed, killing at six people. Images provided by Colorado-based space...
KAKE TV

Baby dies after tornado sucks family out of Kentucky home

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (KAKE) - In the small town of Dawson Springs in western Kentucky, about 75% of the community was wiped out during a violent tornado outbreak over the weekend. As of Monday morning, the storms have claimed at least 78 lives in five states. Kentucky was the hardest...
Outsider.com

Chilling Footage Shows Massive Size of Midwest Tornadoes

On Friday night six states, including Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, Mississippi, and Tennessee, were hit by extremely powerful tornadoes. As of now, officials are still struggling to come up with a complete death toll following the devastating destruction. Now, there are communities in several cities and towns left grieving after...
The Independent

Kentucky tornado news – latest: Six children confirmed dead as map shows path of destruction in four states

The death toll from tornadoes that ripped through six states on Friday night may well surpass 100 in Kentucky alone, the governor warned. Gov Andy Beshear suggested that the event was the most devastating tornado event in the state’s history, with 64 confirmed dead and 100 still missing as of Monday morning. Dozens more deaths have been confirmed across Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee and Illinois, where workers were trapped in an Amazon warehouse when it collapsed, killing six people. A map from the National Weather Service shows one supercell, which may have been a single tornado or a family of...
The Independent

Kentucky tornado: Candle factory workers threatened with being fired if they fled approaching storm, report says

Workers at a Kentucky candle factory that was destroyed by tornados last week say they were told they would be fired if they tried to leave their shifts early, according to reports.At least four workers at the Mayfield Consumer Products factory in Mayfield, Kentucky told NBC News that bosses refused them permission to leave the building even as warning sirens began to wail. At least eight people died in the factory when it was torn apart on Friday night, part of a confirmed death toll that has already climbed to 74 with 100 still missing as of Monday afternoon.Dozens...
Sand Hills Express

Couple survives tornado with 7-year-old grandson: “He was so scared”

It was merciless, unrelenting and indiscriminate in its power. The monstrous tornado that tore through Kentucky left death and destruction in its path. It first touched down in central Arkansas Friday night and is believed to have stayed on the ground for at least 227 miles, mostly through western Kentucky, where dozens are feared to have died.
The Independent

Alex Jones suggests Biden caused lethal Kentucky tornado with ‘weather weapon’ in latest unhinged rant

Alex Jones has suggested that the devastating tornadoes that wreaked havoc across Kentucky and five other US states last week were actually caused by President Joe Biden wielding government "weather weapons". Mr Jones, a far right radio shock jock and prolific conspiracy conspiracist, spuriously claimed a five-year-old speech about theoretical ways to stop global warming as proof that the US government had been working on dangerous weather control technology."So the question is," he asked, referring to Mr Biden’s administration, "did they use weather weapons to cause the tornadoes? That’s a legitimate question to ask."At least 74 people have been...
americanmilitarynews.com

China offers humanitarian aid to US after tornado kills 100+

China has offered to support the United States’ humanitarian efforts related to the deadly tornado that ripped through multiple Midwestern and Southern states on Friday. A spokesperson with the China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA), told reporters on Monday that China is willing to “provide emergency humanitarian help” to those impacted by the natural disaster.
The Independent

Kentucky tornado: Two-month-old girl becomes youngest victim of deadly storm, parents say

A two-month-old girl has become one of the youngest victims of the tornado in Kentucky and five surrounding states after she died from her injuries sustained during the storm. Oaklynn Koon died on Monday, according to her parents Douglas and Jackie. “At least I know who will be watching over you up there for me. My dad,” Douglas Koon wrote on Facebook. “God this doesn’t seem real.”Kentucky governor Andy Beshear said on Monday that at least 64 people had died in the state and that at least 105 are missing. It’s not clear if the governor’s figures included Oaklynn....
AFP

US tornado deaths rise to 88, Biden to survey damage in Kentucky

Kentucky officials voiced relief Monday that dozens of workers at a candle factory appear to have survived tornadoes that killed at least 88 people and left a trail of devastation across six US states.  A massive search effort was underway on Monday at the candle factory, which was left a twisted ruin by the force of the powerful winds.
The Verge

A tornado expert explains why last week’s twisters were so devastating

Meteorologists were shocked by the tornadoes that devastated the Midwest and Southern US over the weekend. The twisters, which struck during the evening of December 10th, plowed across multiple states with incredible ferocity much later in the year than most tornadoes usually hit. Entire communities were devastated, and at least 90 people lost their lives. Residents across Kentucky, Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee, Mississippi, Illinois are still recovering and searching for missing loved ones.
Ledger-Enquirer

Photos: Before and after images show the devastation of Kentucky tornadoes

The Herald-Leader has lifted the paywall on this article delivering critical public service information. Check back to kentucky.com for story updates. To get breaking news alerts, click here. Western Kentucky is dealing with massive damage, destruction and death from at least four tornadoes that touched down in the Commonwealth over...
The Independent

Kentucky tornado: Map shows path of possible ‘longest single-track twister’ wreaking havoc

The deadly tornado that wreaked havoc across four states over the weekend may have been the longest single-twister tornado in US history once its path is determined by the National Weather Service. The previous record-holding tornado struck near Ellington, Missouri on 18 March 1925 and blazed a path lasting around 218 miles, through three states and two large rivers during its three-and-a-half-hour lifespan. “On 18 March 1925, a tornado travelled at least 352 km through the US states of Missouri, Illinois and Indiana. It killed 695 people, more than any other tornado in US history. The tornado lasted 3.5...
CBS DFW

Texas Baptist Men Preparing To Deploy To Kentucky In Wake Of Deadly Tornado Outbreak

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Some North Texas disaster relief organizations are planning trips to Kentucky to help in the aftermath of deadly tornadoes that touched down in several states. Texas Baptist Men is one grouping sending at least three crews as early as Wednesday morning. They spent Monday loading up trucks with items such as tarps, food, chainsaws and roofing materials. In total, about 50 of their men and women will be sent this week. All weekend, Texas Baptist Men has been in contact with other organizations on the ground to learn how exactly they can help the hard hit areas. Currently their extended network is setting up 5 sites in Kentucky. Organizer John Hall says the work couldn’t be more important, especially right now. “This is usually the time to be home for the holidays, but these folks don’t have homes now,” he said. “The best thing we can do is offer help hope and healing.” Hall says it’s possible more crews will be sent in the coming weeks.
