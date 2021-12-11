Students in Greenville create invention with familiar childhood toy

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Ninth grade students Elliott Moore, Max Weckesser and Marcus Gillikin all have an interest in Rubik’s Cube, a popular puzzle game famous in the 1980s. Their passion for solving them were recently put to the test at The Oakwood School in Greenville.

“This is a student based project led where students decide what they do lab,” Innovation Lab Facilitator Chris Young said

Young explained how this goes along with The Oakwood school’s mission.

“We try to build leaders for tomorrow. In that choice we let them choose early. Hey, this is what my passion is I want to pursue this passion,” Young said.

“You just have a lot of freedom to do whatever you want which is really nice. It’s not something a lot of classes can give you,” Moore said.

When you bring a passion for solving Rubik’s Cubes from outside the classroom inside this creative space. There’s no telling what could happen.

“Took a look into the internet and hey what do you know people have done it before,” Weckesser said.

That’s how the Rubik’s Cube Solver came to life.

“It scans all the colors for each six sides and once it does that it will use the bottom platform to turn the Rubik’s Cube. It will do that until it solves the Rubik’s Cube,” Gillikin said.

The Rubik’s Cube Solver is made almost all out of Legos and takes about 80 to 90 seconds to solve.

“It makes all the calculations … this is how many moves I’m going to need,” Moore said. “This is how I’m going to use those moves.”

With any invention – comes problem solving. The Rubix Cube Solver also took some twists and turns to get it right.



“We had failed at a couple things before like when we built it some pieces would slightly turn wrong and it messed everything up,’ Gillikin said.

However, like the class designed to do, they found a way to solve the puzzle.

“It was very fulfilling when it finally worked,” Gillikin said.

“I just take a step back and let them create and it’s an amazing result,” Young said.

