ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky tornado death toll likely ’70-100 lost lives,’ Gov. Beshear says

By Laura Schweizer, Sebastian Posey
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zIazh_0dKAwQIY00

FRANKFORT, KY. (WKRN) – More than 50 people are dead from tornados that hit Western Kentucky overnight Friday into Saturday morning, Governor Andy Beshear confirmed.

PHOTOS: Storm damage in Kentucky

Multiple counties were affected by the storms. One of the hardest-hit cities in Kentucky was Mayfield , Governor Beshear said in a press conference , describing the area as “devastated.”

A roof reportedly collapsed at a candle factory resulting in mass casualties. The governor stated that the death toll has exceeded 50 Kentuckians but will, “probably end up closer to 70-100 lost lives.”

RELATED: Damage in Bowling Green, Ky

181 national guardsmen have been deployed for search, extractions, and debris clearance.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Kentucky officials give update on deadly tornado aftermath

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and Kentucky Emergency Management director Michael Dossett gave an update this morning on the tornado that hit parts of western Kentucky Friday night into Saturday morning. The devastating tornado crossed through parts of Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee, and Kentucky destroyed homes, belongings, and killed at least 50 people. […]
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bowling Green, KY
State
Kentucky State
City
Mayfield, KY
City
Frankfort, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
WOWK 13 News

Ohio Task Force 1 aids Kentucky in tornado recovery efforts

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Task Force 1 arrived in Kentucky around 6 a.m. Monday to help with tornado recovery efforts at their base on Murray State University’s campus. The team departed from Dayton at 11 p.m. Sunday after being activated as a Type III Urban Search and Rescue team. “They arrived this morning at […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WOWK 13 News

Wheeling Firefighters answer the call to Kentucky for disaster relief

WHEELING WV (WTRF) — After the horrific tornados and severe weather caused damage to several states on Friday, Kentucky Emergency Services confirmed they need help.  A crew of Wheeling Firefighters left for Mayfield, Kentucky around 9 a.m. Sunday morning.   According to Lt. Bob Heldreth with the Wheeling Fire Department, some of his firefighters are from Kentucky and volunteered to help.   The crew plans to assist with emergency services in […]
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kentucky Governor#Tornado#Casualties#Western Kentucky#Extreme Weather#Wkrn#Kentuckians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
WOWK 13 News

Inclement weather causes power outages across the Tri-state

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Nothing can be more inconvenient than losing electricity. Especially, if you have to get ready in the morning. Huntington residents are sharing their stories about the power outages. “I was getting ready for work, and the power went out. I had to take a shower with my cell phone flashlight on. […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Heavy congestion on I-64W in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The WV511 cameras show heavy congestion on I-64W coming through Charleston. WV511’s Twitter account says there are bridge deck repairs going on in the area. The 511 map says that traffic is congested back to exit 100 on I-64W. The WV511 map shows that traffic is visibly backed up on the […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Tornado confirmed in Hardin County

HARDIN COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The National Weather Service (NWS) in Wilmington, Ohio, confirmed an EF1 tornado touched down early Saturday in Hardin County. The tornado was embedded in a cluster of severe storms moving east from Indiana, and part of a larger series of powerful storms that resulted in fatalities in four states. NWS, […]
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Crews search for the missing after devastating tornadoes

MAYFIELD, KY (AP) — Rescuers in an increasingly bleak search picked through the tornado-splintered ruins of homes and businesses Sunday, including a candle factory that was bustling with night-shift employees when it was flattened, as Kentucky’s governor warned the state’s death toll from the outbreak could top 100. Factory workers sought refuge in what was […]
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy