The heavily mutated version of COVID-19 has now been found in Canada. According to NBC News, two people in Ontario have tested positive after being in Nigeria. Ontario health officials Christine Elliott and Kieran Moore said in a joint statement, "We continue to urge the federal government to take the necessary steps to mandate point-of-arrival testing for all travellers irrespective of where they’re coming from to further protect against the spread of this new variant.”

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 13 DAYS AGO