My Story Of Strength: Eliot Marshall

Liv Morgan, after being cheated out of her Raw Women's Championship match with Becky Lynch last week, decided to call out "Big Time Becks" to a rematch at the Day 1 pay-per-view on this week's Monday Night Raw. Lynch declined, prompting a brawl between the two. The champ eventually got the advantage and trapped Morgan's arm between the ring post and the steel ringside steps, allowing her to repeatedly stomp on Morgan's elbow. Seeing that her challenger now had an injury, Lynch accepted the challenge.
