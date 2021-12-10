ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

My Story Of Strength: Eliot Marshall

9News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEliot Marshall was a former UFC...

www.9news.com

Comments / 0

Related
bjpenndotcom

Dana White explodes after Israel Adesanya implies his rematch with Robert Whittaker at UFC 271 is not a done deal

UFC president Dana White has reacted angrily to Israel Adesanya’s implication that his rematch with Robert Whittaker isn’t a done deal. Dana White has often been involved in verbal spats with fighters and, most of the time, the exchanges take place indirectly. This serves as yet another example of that with Israel Adesanya using a “cap” symbol to indicate he believes Dana White and the UFC are lying about his Robert Whittaker rematch being signed, sealed and delivered. The pair are currently set to clash at UFC 271 but Adesanya seems to disagree with the current state of play.
UFC
The Spun

Former Wrestling Star Died On Sunday At 39

A former professional wrestling star passed away at the age of 39 on Sunday. Jimmy Rave, whose real name is James Michael Guffey, died on Sunday. The wrestling world is heartbroken by the tragic news. The former professional wrestling star was known for his role in the Ring of Honor...
WWE
bardown.com

Conor McGregor issues another challenge and UFC fans absolutely torch him

There is no doubt that Conor McGregor has earned the nickname “Notorious.” One of the biggest S***-talkers in the world of professional combat sports, McGregor is constantly mouthing off to opponents. While he used to back it up with extreme efficacy, his fortunes in the octagon have drastically...
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eliot Marshall
ComicBook

Liv Morgan Injury Update Following WWE Raw Attack

Liv Morgan, after being cheated out of her Raw Women's Championship match with Becky Lynch last week, decided to call out "Big Time Becks" to a rematch at the Day 1 pay-per-view on this week's Monday Night Raw. Lynch declined, prompting a brawl between the two. The champ eventually got the advantage and trapped Morgan's arm between the ring post and the steel ringside steps, allowing her to repeatedly stomp on Morgan's elbow. Seeing that her challenger now had an injury, Lynch accepted the challenge.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy