My Story Of Strength: Eliot Marshall

UFC president Dana White has reacted angrily to Israel Adesanya’s implication that his rematch with Robert Whittaker isn’t a done deal. Dana White has often been involved in verbal spats with fighters and, most of the time, the exchanges take place indirectly. This serves as yet another example of that with Israel Adesanya using a “cap” symbol to indicate he believes Dana White and the UFC are lying about his Robert Whittaker rematch being signed, sealed and delivered. The pair are currently set to clash at UFC 271 but Adesanya seems to disagree with the current state of play.

UFC ・ 11 HOURS AGO