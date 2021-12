Flagler County School Board member Janet McDonald has frequently used her time on the school board to spread falsehoods and disinformation about the Covid pandemic. Speaking from her seat at board meetings, she has derided face masks as ineffective or harmful. She has claimed, falsely, that communities with masking have had steeper transmission rates. She has downplayed the extent of covid fatalities. She has falsely called the various immunization options against covid “not a vaccine.” She has used her Twitter feed to the same ends.

FLAGLER COUNTY, FL ・ 7 DAYS AGO