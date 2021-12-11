ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Death toll may exceed 100 as tornadoes rip through US, destroying factories and nursing homes

By Jessica Abrahams
Telegraph
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver 100 people were feared dead as a devastating outbreak of tornadoes ripped through half a dozen US states leaving a 200-mile trail of destruction. The storms trapped Amazon night shift workers as a roof collapsed, and laid waste to houses, factories, nursing homes and churches, throwing cars in the air...

www.telegraph.co.uk

The Independent

Before and after satellite images reveal shocking extent of tornadoes’ destruction

Satellite images of the tornadoes that swept through six states in the US show the extent of damage and destruction they left in their wake. Scores are feared dead across the midwest and the southern US following the string of strong nocturnal tornadoes overnight between Friday and Saturday. The winter storm began in the early hours on Friday and tore through tore through Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee. In Illinois, an Amazon warehouse, where the roof and a wall the length of a football field caved in, collapsed, killing at six people. Images provided by Colorado-based space...
WEHT/WTVW

Town in Tennessee exposed to tornado

HENDERSONVILLE, Tn (WEHT) – Communities in Tennessee were also hit by the storm. Mike Carlson has lived in Hendersonville for more than thirty years with his wife Thelma. He says the damage is unlike anything he’s ever seen. “Just scary. This was the first time I’ve been through any damage like this myself but I […]
The Independent

‘He could have made it home’: Woman claims Amazon told boyfriend to stay for tornado that took his life

The girlfriend of one of the victims who was killed after a tornado led to the collapse of an Amazon warehouse in Illinois has reportedly claimed that her boyfriend was told by the company to stay there and not drive home until the storm passed.Former army veteran Larry Virden, 46, was one of the six people killed on Friday night after the tornado ripped off a major portion of a massive Amazon facility in Illinois.Cherie Jones, Virden’s girlfriend of 13 years, told the New York Post on Sunday that her boyfriend’s last text to her was almost 16 minutes before...
Outsider.com

Chilling Footage Shows Massive Size of Midwest Tornadoes

On Friday night six states, including Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, Mississippi, and Tennessee, were hit by extremely powerful tornadoes. As of now, officials are still struggling to come up with a complete death toll following the devastating destruction. Now, there are communities in several cities and towns left grieving after...
The Independent

Kentucky tornado news – latest: Six children confirmed dead as map shows path of destruction in four states

The death toll from tornadoes that ripped through six states on Friday night may well surpass 100 in Kentucky alone, the governor warned. Gov Andy Beshear suggested that the event was the most devastating tornado event in the state’s history, with 64 confirmed dead and 100 still missing as of Monday morning. Dozens more deaths have been confirmed across Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee and Illinois, where workers were trapped in an Amazon warehouse when it collapsed, killing six people. A map from the National Weather Service shows one supercell, which may have been a single tornado or a family of...
New York Post

Amazon warehouse workers slam phone ban after tornado deaths

Amazon workers are slamming the company’s ban on cellphones in work areas after a deadly tornado flattened an Illinois warehouse and killed at least six employees. The Jeff Bezos-owned company currently bans workers from using their phones on warehouse floors except during emergencies. The company, which had previously required warehouse workers to leave their phones in lockers or cars, temporarily loosened this rule during the pandemic and is now gradually re-introducing phone bans, according to Bloomberg.
actionnews5.com

Tornado destroys nursing home in Arkansas, 1 dead

MONETTE, Ark. (WMC) - The town of Monette, Arkansas suffered extensive damage from a tornado late Friday night, Monette Manor Nursing Home was hit especially hard. Governor Asa Hutchinson toured the Natural State assessing the damage, one of his stops was the nursing home. “Probably the most remarkable thing is...
CBS Chicago

Six Victims Killed In Amazon Warehouse Collapse Due To Tornado Identified

CHICAGO (CBS) — The six people confirmed to have died when part of an Amazon warehouse collapsed in a tornado in Edwardsville, Illinois, Friday night have been identified. The victims are Deandre S. Morrow, 28, of St. Louis, Missouri; Kevin D. Dickey, 62, of Carlyle, Illinois; Clayton Lynn Cope, 29, of Alton, Illinois; Etheria S. Hebb, 34, St. Louis, Missouri; Larry E. Virden, 46, Collinsville, Illinois; and Austin J. McEwen, 26, of Edwardsville, Illinois, according to a release from the City of Edwardsville. Officials say the fire department is still working to clear debris from the site and working with Amzaon “to account for all of their personnel.” Anyone who wants to report a missing relative from the incident should contact the Edwardsville Police Department at (618)656-2131. There are currenly no additional reports of missing people. Forty-five people who were in the building were reunited with their families at a reunification center, authorities said Saturday. One of those people was airlifted to an area hospital to be treated for injuries, according to James Whiteford, Edwardsville Fire Chief and Incident Commander. Six states were hit by the tornados, which scarred more than 200 miles. Edwardsville was one of the worst areas hit, along with parts of Kentucky.
The Independent

Was the Kentucky tornado outbreak linked to climate change?

The calendar said December but the warm moist air screamed of springtime. Add an eastbound storm front guided by a La Nina weather pattern into that mismatch and it spawned tornadoes that killed dozens over five US states.Tornadoes in December are unusual, but not unheard of. But the ferocity and path length of Friday night's tornadoes likely put them in a category of their own, meteorologists say. One of the twisters — if it is confirmed to have been just one — likely broke a nearly 100-year-old record for how long a tornado stayed on the ground in a...
Telegraph

Debris litters parts of Edwardsville, and streets 40 miles away

EDWARDSVILLE – A 300-yard-wide tornado brought strong winds to Edwardsville Friday night, felling trees, destroying buildings and dropping a substantial amount of sheet metal and foam insulation in neighborhoods across the region, though not all residents were impacted. The National Weather Service rated the tornado that touched down in...
The Independent

Work release inmate flees from Kentucky hospital after surviving deadly tornado

An inmate injured in Friday night’s tornado that struck Kentucky has escaped from the hospital where he was receiving treatment.In a statement on 11 December, Kentucky state police said Francisco Starks, an inmate at Graves County Jail, had escaped from the Jackson Purchase Medical Centre. He was on a work release at the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory when the building collapsed after a severe tornado struck the region.At least eight people at the factory have been killed as a result of the devastating tornado.Police said they were informed of Starks’ disappearance at around 5pm on Saturday and believe...
CBS Miami

‘There Is Nothing Standing’: South Florida Philanthropist Michael Capponi In Kentucky Helping With Tornado Relief Efforts

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – More than 100 people are feared dead after at least 50 tornadoes tore through eight states late Friday and early Saturday transforming homes and businesses into piles of rubble. In Kentucky alone, the death toll is at least 80 and is going to exceed 100, according to Gov. Andy Beshear, making it the deadliest tornado event in the state’s history. Despite the catastrophe, Gov. Beshear said they are overwhelmed by the outpouring of love they have received. “We’re grateful for all the help that we’ve received from other cities and other states, help from the federal government that has come in so...
Telegraph

Judge, grandma, outdoorsman among those killed by twisters

MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) — An Amazon warehouse worker in Illinois who was an outdoorsman and avid motorcycle rider. A Kentucky judge known for his common sense. A “typical" grandmother from Missouri. These were among the dozens of people killed during Friday night's tornadoes that ripped through five states...
