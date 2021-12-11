This Denver startup raised $4.7M to optimize the furniture delivery process

It’s no secret that there’s a little bit of animosity between restaurants and food delivery apps like Uber Eats, DoorDash and Grubhub. Restaurants often hemorrhage up to 30% of their off-premise sales as part of the commission the apps charge them, and when places like New York City pushed back, the companies opened their collective coffers and jointly sued. Their actions have even earned them the title of “modern day Mafia” among some restaurateurs, who say that the apps are killing their businesses.

RESTAURANTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO