This Denver startup raised $4.7M to optimize the furniture delivery process

Atlanta-based Saltbox, a warehouse startup serving small businesses, today announced it has expanded to the Denver market with its largest location to date. Located in Park Hill, Saltbox’s Denver space will offer over 102,000 square feet and more than 125 flexible warehouse and office suites. The company’s logistics-focused space is meant to serve small and medium-sized businesses and e-commerce companies as they grow and scale. It combines coworking, marketing, warehousing and shipping space under one roof.
Proov is looking to expand its hormone-focused products to serve anybody that has a period.
Pikup, a Minneapolis-based weekly delivery app, recently closed a $1.8 million round of funding. California-based Unusual Ventures, Chicago-based Starting Line and Minneapolis-based Matchstick Ventures all contributed to the round which will expand the company's delivery options and merchant partners.
Rapid grocery delivery startups abound, but are they the future of retail?. Groceries & Consumer Products (CPG) The trend: Grocery startups promising delivery in 15 minutes or less have cropped up in urban areas around the world, raising millions of dollars from investors and reshaping cities’ retail footprints. Jokr...
The company has grown to over 50,000 customers and now brings on significant capital.
Founded in 2020 by Harry Brundage and Mohammad Hashemi, Gadget aims to offer e-commerce app developers a way to cut down on the time they spend writing code. The platform allows developers to build and scale apps more efficiently by allowing them to skip the busywork associated with their tasks.
The company's text solution works across industries, including higher education, health care, financial services, staffing and more.
The round was led by Deciens Capital and included participation from DNX Ventures, Reciprocal Ventures, Unusual Ventures, Chaos Ventures and Magic Fund, as well as small investments from Sequoia, Lightspeed and Canaan Partners. Whym also has angel investments from founders and other executives from Stripe, PayPal, Venmo, Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, Snapchat, Uber, Airbnb, Red Bull and Spotify.
Second Sunday Series – Editor’s Note: This is the fourth of 12 columns on starting a business — one on each second Sunday of the month, from September through August. Last week’s column discussed burnout, while the weeks before focused on the entrepreneur’s personal assets and weaknesses, and on self-employment as a career choice.
Portland-based industrial software startup HighByte has raised $3.5 million in new capital, including $2.55 million from new investors, to fund its next growth phase. The news, announced Wednesday, comes about six months after the company won the $50,000 grand prize in Gorham Savings Bank's 2021 LaunchPad competition. Torey Penrod-Cambra, the...
But while the C-suite acknowledges presales as a necessary supporting function to sales, executives don’t look to presales when they want to yield more growth. In each scenario, the incremental revenue impact can be exponential as the number of presales professionals to sales representatives grows. Instead, the chief revenue...
A Baltimore startup that uses computer software to develop cancer drugs has raised $1.5 million in new funding, according to a recent filing. Rasio Therapeutics is part of Early Charm Ventures, a Baltimore company focused on running and growing startups. The $1.5 million investment comes from BlueDot Bio, a relatively new investment company, said Ken Malone, managing director of Early Charm Ventures.
PHL Inno's weekly "Startup Spotlight" feature highlights founders and new businesses cropping up in the region. The startup: Zuppler is an online ordering platform integrated into restaurant websites that is available on desktop and mobile apps.
It’s no secret that there’s a little bit of animosity between restaurants and food delivery apps like Uber Eats, DoorDash and Grubhub. Restaurants often hemorrhage up to 30% of their off-premise sales as part of the commission the apps charge them, and when places like New York City pushed back, the companies opened their collective coffers and jointly sued. Their actions have even earned them the title of “modern day Mafia” among some restaurateurs, who say that the apps are killing their businesses.
Four years after its founding, HotSpot Therapeutics has raised a sizable Series C round — $100 million — with plans to become a fully integrated, clinical-stage biotech firm. Race, Equity & Business IV: Making Massachusetts More Equitable. Join the Boston Business Journal for a virtual discussion on how we can...
MeetElise reported that the new funds will go toward hiring, product expansion and the company’s movement into adjacent verticals. In total, MeetElise has raised $32 million in funding. Proptech artificial intelligence leasing software platform MeetElise has raised $23.5 million in a Series B round, the company announced on Thursday. The...
Sustainability startup Dispatch Goods, which provides solutions for reusable packaging logistics, has raised $3.7 million in seed money to expand its program for restaurants, food delivery services and grocers. Building on its partnerships with restaurants and food delivery companies, Dispatch Goods is seeking to work with more caterers and grocers...
Serve Robotics Inc. has raised $13 million in seed funding from Uber Technologies Inc., 7-Eleven Inc. and other investors to grow its fleet of sidewalk delivery robots. The company announced the funding round this morning. In addition to growing its robot fleet, the startup plans to expand to more markets and accelerate product development activities.
