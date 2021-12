OK, then, what can we humans do to achieve a sustainable future that lives in harmony with the planet and its current inhabitants?. One suggestion is contained in the AP article by Seth Borenstein “New science report urges U. S. should make less plastic to save oceans,” (E-R, Dec. 2), as recycling and proper disposal cannot keep up with the vast amount of plastic waste generated. Furthermore, this reduction would help lessen our dependency on the finite resource of fossil fuels, the mining and burning of which continues to degrade the land masses, waterways, and air quality upon which we all depend.

